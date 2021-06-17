Tom Tiffany, only Wisconsin lawmaker to vote against Juneteenth holiday, says it 'fuels separatism'

Newly minted U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, one of only 14 Republicans and the only member of the state's congressional delegation to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday, said he voted against commemorating the end of slavery because it "fuels separatism."
"Once again, House Democrats have used their majority to balkanize our country and fuel separatism by creating a race-based 'Independence Day,'" Tiffany, R-Minocqua, said in a statement. "There is only one Independence Day in America, just as there is only one National Anthem, one American flag and one America — under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
"It is unfortunate," he continued, "that some have chosen to politicize the naming of this important historical event — one of many momentous milestones in America’s shared journey that began in 1776 to create a more perfect union — to turn Americans against one another and foment division based on skin color instead of uniting us."
Each of the other nine members of Wisconsin's delegation voted in favor of the bill, which passed the Senate on Tuesday and the House of Representatives on Wednesday. President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law on Thursday.
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, said Juneteenth should be worth officially acknowledging. Observed on June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 that the last slaves in Texas were proclaimed free. The proclamation came more than a month after the end of the Civil War, in which the Confederacy sought to preserve slavery.
"This day is a critical part of our American history that needs to be recognized and acknowledged by all," Moore said in a statement. "While it is a day of joy and jubilation, it’s also a reminder that our work must continue to eliminate the barriers to opportunities, so that every person has a fair shot to succeed."
Only 14 House members voted against the bill, and 415 voted in favor. The Senate unanimously passed it with support from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, the only senator last year to object to passing a Juneteenth bill, who ended his objection on Tuesday, paving the way for the bill to pass the chamber.
When he objected last year, Johnson said that while he favored celebrating the end of slavery, he would not support adding another paid day off for federal workers, and wanted more debate.