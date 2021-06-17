Tom Tiffany, only Wisconsin lawmaker to vote against Juneteenth holiday, says it 'fuels separatism'

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, said Juneteenth should be worth officially acknowledging. Observed on June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 that the last slaves in Texas were proclaimed free. The proclamation came more than a month after the end of the Civil War, in which the Confederacy sought to preserve slavery.

"This day is a critical part of our American history that needs to be recognized and acknowledged by all," Moore said in a statement. "While it is a day of joy and jubilation, it’s also a reminder that our work must continue to eliminate the barriers to opportunities, so that every person has a fair shot to succeed."

Only 14 House members voted against the bill, and 415 voted in favor. The Senate unanimously passed it with support from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, the only senator last year to object to passing a Juneteenth bill, who ended his objection on Tuesday, paving the way for the bill to pass the chamber.