Tommy Thompson meeting with Donald Trump as he mulls gubernatorial bid

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Thursday as he mulls whether to run for governor, multiple media outlets reported.

Thompson, who served as governor from 1987 to 2001, has said he would decide in April whether to run for a fifth term.

"The primary topic was Wisconsin politics," said Bill McCoshen, a former chief of staff to Thompson when he served as governor. "They talked about the gubernatorial race, the Senate race and what it will take to win in Wisconsin. The topic of running for governor may have come up, but the purpose was to talk about Wisconsin politics more broadly."

Two Republican strategists speaking on background confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal that Thompson planned to meet with the former president, whose endorsement — if he gives one — could be pivotal in the race. Conservative website Wisconsin Right Now was the first outlet to report that the meeting took place, and sources confirmed to TMJ4 News and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the two were meeting Thursday.

When told about the meeting in an interview with the State Journal, Dale Schultz — a former Republican state Senate majority leader who has bucked his party on various issues in the past — said he understands why Thompson would meet with Trump but said he wouldn't consider it a plus for the former governor to walk away with Trump's endorsement.

Schultz said the Republican Party's leadership has been either "absent or abysmal," but Thompson could improve the party's reputation in Wisconsin. He said he would support Thompson if he runs for governor, but otherwise he would probably vote for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

That's especially so with other Republicans' focus on limiting voter participation, Schultz said.

"We cannot, with all the problems in our society, spend all of our time figuring out how we can prevent people from voting," Schultz said, referring to ongoing Republican reviews of the 2020 election and attempts to limit early voting and the use of ballot drop boxes.

Announced candidates include former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport.

Trump has not formally endorsed any of the Republicans currently in the race, although he did call on retired U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy to run for governor last October, which the former lumberjack athlete later declined.

Ramthun, who has falsely claimed that Trump won Wisconsin's 2020 election, has drawn praise from the former president, who called the state lawmaker in early December to thank him for his efforts to overturn the election, Rolling Stone reported last month.

Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 election, despite recounts, audits and court decisions affirming that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Trump has previously met with Kleefisch, who has picked up support from former Gov. Scott Walker, with whom she served for eight years; Trump's former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders; and groups including Wisconsin Right to Life and the Milwaukee Police Association.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business organization, endorsed Kleefisch in January — the first time the group endorsed a gubernatorial candidate before the primary since 2010, when it backed Walker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

