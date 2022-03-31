 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tommy Thompson meeting with Donald Trump as he mulls over gubernatorial bid

  • 0

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Thursday as he mulls over whether to run for governor, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

Thompson, who served as governor from 1987 to 2001, said he would decide whether to run for a fifth term in April.

Two Republican strategists speaking on background confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal that Thompson is meeting with the former president, whose endorsement — if he gives one — would be pivotal in the race. Conservative website Wisconsin Right Now was the first outlet to report that the meeting took place, and sources confirmed to TMJ4 News and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the two were meeting Thursday.

Announced candidates include former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport.

Trump has not formally endorsed any of the Republicans currently in the race, although he did call on retired U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy to run for governor last October, which the former lumberjack athlete later declined.

People are also reading…

Ramthun, who has falsely claimed that Trump won Wisconsin's 2020 election, has drawn praise from the former president, who called the state lawmaker in early December to thank him for his efforts to overturn the election, Rolling Stone reported last month.

Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 election, despite recounts, audits and court decisions affirming that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Trump has previously met with Kleefisch, who has picked up support from former Gov. Scott Walker, with whom she served for eight years; Trump's former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders; and groups like Wisconsin Right to Life and the Milwaukee Police Association.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business organization, endorsed Kleefisch in January — the first time the group endorsed a gubernatorial candidate before the primary since 2010, when it backed Walker.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Govt-and-politics
topical

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Govt-and-politics
topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
State and Regional
topical alert

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • ELIZABETH BEYER
  • 0

The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Govt-and-politics
topical featured

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • EMILY HAMER and LUCAS ROBINSON Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
State and Regional
topical alert featured

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
Govt-and-politics
alert featured

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

Tommy Thompson

Thompson
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists reveal sand dunes 'breathe' and hydrate in the process

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News