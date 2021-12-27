Tony Evers: Additional federal resources best option for combating rising COVID-19 cases

As Wisconsin closes in on two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide toll inches closer to 10,000 deaths, Gov. Tony Evers said it’s going to take additional federal resources — primarily in the form of staffing — to get the surge in cases under control.

During an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Evers also said he remains hopeful that the state’s next 10-year political maps will provide a step away from current legislative and congressional boundaries, which Republicans drew in secret in 2011 and are regarded as some of the most gerrymandered in the nation.

Evers earlier this month submitted to the Wisconsin Supreme Court a new map proposal, after the court ruled that new boundaries must be drawn with minimal changes to existing maps — a decision that abandoned his proposed maps drawn by a citizen commission he created.

With COVID-19 once again surging in Wisconsin, overburdened hospitals have canceled procedures and turned away patients to handle the influx of coronavirus infections. Evers announced last week that a 20-member team from the U.S. Navy had been enlisted to help Green Bay’s Bellin Hospital treat patients with COVID-19.

“We are going to have to rely on the federal government to provide us with more resources and frankly, especially human resources,” Evers said. “I can’t imagine we have many (nurses) or doctors sitting on the fence out there waiting to be asked to pitch in, I think that’s happened. We need help from our friends in Washington, D.C.”

Evers said earlier this month that an emergency field hospital also remains an option to address rising cases, but said his first push is for more people to staff existing hospitals.

Ultimately, a continued push for increased vaccinations remains the key tool to mitigating the virus’ spread, Evers said.

COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from the delta variant, which still accounts for the vast majority of cases, according to a public health advisory issued by the state last week. Fully boosted people are protected against serious illness and hospitalization from omicron, which is starting to circulate more widely.

Nearly 62% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while almost 58% have completed their vaccine series, according to the state Department of Health Services.

“I think we’ve done well to get us to a good point, but it is frustrating that we have a new variant now and we have to continue to preach to the folks of Wisconsin to be as thoughtful as possible, get your shots and we’ll do our best to ensure the public health officers in the state of Wisconsin have the resources they need,” Evers said.

County mask mandate

The state Supreme Court, which last year struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order, dealing a major blow the the Democratic governor’s ability to enforce statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts, said last week it will take up a new lawsuit filed against Dane County’s mask mandate.

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL, filed the suit on behalf of two county residents against Public Health Madison and Dane County, Public Health director Janel Heinrich and the county. The suit alleges that the public health department does not have the authority to order “sweeping restrictions” on county residents.

The court’s decision to take the case came on the same day Public Health announced it was extending the county’s mask mandate for everyone age 2 and older until Feb. 1. The order, which had been set to expire Jan. 3, includes an exception for when all people within an enclosed space are fully vaccinated.

Evers said he believes Dane County’s mask mandate has continued to limit the virus’ spread here, but added he’s unlikely to file an amicus on behalf of the county in the case.

“I support the mandate so hopefully they’ll prevail,” Evers said. “I’m not sure us weighing in one way or the other is going to make a difference. I think the topic is clear for the courts.”

The court in August refused to take up a similar lawsuit filed by WILL last year in a 4-3 decision. The four justices in the majority did not provide further elaboration on the court’s order, while the three dissenting justices, all conservatives, argued the court had refused its responsibility to determine “what the law is” and what authority public health officials have to issue mandates.

Redistricting fight

With the court slated to take up redistricting next month, Evers said he remains disappointed with the court’s decision last month to follow Republicans’ request for a “least-change” approach to creating new maps. Such an approach made the boundaries drawn by the governor’s People’s Maps Commission, which he created last year to provide a citizen-led alternative to the Republican maps, unlikely to pass muster because they deviated heavily from current maps.

Evers said he used what was learned through the commission’s mapmaking process to draw new maps, which he submitted earlier this month. Those maps would elect 44 Democrats and 55 Republicans in the Assembly, and 13 Democrats and 20 Republicans in the Senate when applying the average of six statewide elections since 2016. In Congress, Republicans would win five seats to Democrats’ three, according to Evers’ office.

Evers said the make-up of Wisconsin’s population, with many Democratic voters condensed in urban areas and the majority of Republican votes spread out over rural communities, does create a challenge when trying to draw maps that ultimately represent the state’s near 50-50 political split.

Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate. Five of the state’s eight congressional districts are held by Republicans.

“Under the horrible circumstances that we were handed, we provided something that we think will stand a chance to get through the Supreme Court,” Evers said.

Republicans have said maintaining the core of existing boundaries disenfranchises the fewest number of voters, but Democrats and proponents of nonpartisan legislative boundaries have criticized the proposal as an attempt to bake in GOP-friendly districts for the state’s next 10-year maps.

Another lawsuit in federal court also lingers over the state’s redistricting process. The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month allowed the suit to proceed, denying a Republican request to dismiss the case.

It’s unclear if the federal court would take up the matter after the state Supreme Court comes to a final ruling. Whether the federal court takes up the case hinges on whether the maps drawn by the state Supreme Court comply with requirements in federal law, such as the Voting Rights Act.

“It’s too preliminary now to say whatever happens in the Supreme Court of Wisconsin is going to be the way it is,” he said. “It could end up in some fashion in the federal court also.”