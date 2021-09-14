Tony Evers administration announces COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated employees

State executive branch employees who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or who have not reported their vaccination status will be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing, Gov. Tony Evers' administration announced Tuesday.

The testing requirement for the roughly 30% of state government employees who are unvaccinated or who have not reported their vaccination status will begin Oct. 18. It applies to all executive branch employees, interns and contractors who have either not submitted their vaccination status or reported their status as not fully vaccinated.

"As part of our efforts to manage the state workforce, we’re looking to every tool at our disposal to address the Delta variant, including testing, wearing masks, and vaccination," said Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan. "State employees are critical partners in helping us protect the people of Wisconsin, and we look forward to the day when we can all put COVID-19 in the rear view mirror."