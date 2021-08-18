Tony Evers allocates $50 million in federal funds to farmers, agriculture industry

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced an additional $50 million in federal coronavirus stimulus funding would be allocated to Wisconsin farmers and the state's agricultural industry

The $50 million, which will mark the second round of federal funding dispersed through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program following a $50 million distribution in May 2020, comes from American Rescue Plan Act dollars allocated to the state earlier this year. As governor, Evers, who is seeking re-election next year, has sole discretion over the federal funds.

“There’s no question Wisconsin farmers are some of the strongest, most resilient folks in the state, but the last year brought on unique and unprecedented challenges — challenges many of them are still grappling with,” Evers said in a statement. “They’ve always had our back, and now, we need to have theirs."

Despite facing low commodity prices in recent years, in addition to challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin's agriculture industry contributes nearly $105 billion annually to the state's economy and supports more than 435,000 jobs, according to information provided by Evers' administration.