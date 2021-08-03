 Skip to main content
Tony Evers allocates an additional $10 million in federal funding to state's tourism industry
alert

Tony Evers allocates an additional $10 million in federal funding to state's tourism industry

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced an additional $10 million in federal funds to support Wisconsin's tourism industry through regional infrastructure projects like conventions centers and public or nonprofit attractions.

The funding comes out of the state's allocation of federal COVID-19 stimulus funds and add to the roughly $142.5 million in funding announced by the governor earlier this year for tourism businesses and entertainment venues.

“Wisconsin's tourism industry was one of the hardest hit throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but these folks are innovative, dedicated, and resilient, and we're working to make sure our tourism industry can bounce back from this pandemic,” Evers said in a statement.

So far, Evers has allocated about $902.5 million of an estimated $2.5 billion in federal stimulus funds allocated to the state. As governor, Evers has sole discretion over the use of those funds.

Speaking with reporters in Green Bay, Evers said grants of up to $3.5 million will be awarded through a competitive process to regional groups to eligible projects. He anticipated the funding will support a few projects.

Wisconsin's tourism industry included more than 157,000 jobs statewide and resulted in a $17.3 billion impact on the state's economy last year, despite major impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Anne Sayers, the state's interim tourism secretary, said Tuesday.

“From leisure travelers looking to reconnect with friends and family to business travelers attending meetings and conventions, these dollars are crucial to helping our industry bounce back stronger," Sayers said.

