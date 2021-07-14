Tony Evers announces $130 million in federal funding to focus on workforce shortage

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced plans to spend $130 million in federal stimulus funds to help unemployed individuals find work and address ongoing workforce shortage challenges across the state that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes two weeks after Evers vetoed a GOP-authored bill that sought to eliminate Wisconsin’s participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which provide unemployed individuals with an extra $300 per week. Republicans and some of the state's largest business groups have pushed to eliminate the enhanced benefits, which they've said creates a disincentive to work.

During a news conference at Green Bay's TitletownTech innovation center, Evers laid out his own plan for addressing workforce shortage issues, which he noted were been present in the state long before the pandemic took hold. Under that plan, $100 million would go toward a workforce innovation program that would offer up to $10 million in grants to at least 10 local and regional collaborations that develop initiatives to help employers and workers connect.