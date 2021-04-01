Tony Evers asks for Donald Trump, GOP official to pay $250,000 in attorneys fees

“Federal judges do not appoint the president in this country,” Pepper said at the time. “One wonders why the plaintiffs came to federal court and asked a federal judge to do so. After a week of sometimes odd and often harried litigation, the court is no closer to answering the ‘why.’ But this federal court has no authority or jurisdiction to grant the relief the ... plaintiff seeks.”

Dominion Voting Systems, which manufacturers voting machines used across the U.S. and targeted by Powell and other Republicans who sought to overturn the presidential election results, filed a defamation suit in January against Powell seeking at least $1.3 billion for her "wild accusations" that the company rigged the presidential election for President Joe Biden. Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.

In his filing seeking legal fees Wednesday, Mandell said the lawsuit was brought in bad faith in order to sow doubt about the election.

"(Feehan) and his attorneys should be held jointly responsible for prosecuting this untenable lawsuit," Mandell wrote. "There is no reason for Wisconsin taxpayers to bear the expense of this attempt to hijack the democratic process."