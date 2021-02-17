Tony Evers' budget increases bonding for transportation projects, but new solutions may soon be necessary

In addition, state officials expect the trend of reduced driving habits to continue into the 2022 fiscal year. Late last year, the DOT projected fuel tax revenues would remain below 2020 levels for next two years and total revenues in 2022 are expected to be the lowest since 2013.

Changes to Wisconsin's fuel tax were tied to inflation-based indexing for two decades until the method was repealed about 15 years ago. The last time the tax increased due to indexing was in 2006, when it reached 30.9 cents per gallon. The last non-indexing change to the state fuel tax was in 1997.

The federal motor fuel tax varies on fuel type, such as diesel or gasoline. The last time federal taxes for those fuels increased was in 1993, while ethanol fuel blends last saw an increase in 2005.

One of the major challenges facing the fuel tax's viability is the growing number of electric and high-efficiency vehicles on the road. Thompson said one option to begin to offset the state's reliance on the fuel tax could include a mileage-based user fee, preferably implemented at the national level, which charges motorists based on miles driven.