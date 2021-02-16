Tony Evers' budget looks to 'bounce back' from COVID-19, revives measures opposed by GOP

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said a decision has not been made, but he suspects state Republicans will draft their own budget, as was done two years ago.

"Unfortunately, I assume we will probably have to start from scratch," Vos said.

Evers' latest budget proposal, a document that reflects his policy priorities, focuses on what the governor calls his "Badger Bounceback" agenda to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered businesses across the state and resulted in skyrocketing unemployment.

The proposal would spend $200 million on aid for small businesses through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. — the state's public-private jobs agency created under former Gov. Scott Walker that Evers had originally campaigned on eliminating. Evers also proposed $100 million in one-time funding to a venture capital program to support entrepreneurs and startups.

Evers' budget also comes with a renewed push for measures he proposed two years ago that Republicans largely ignored including; raising the state's minimum wage from its current $7.25 per hour to $10.15 by 2024, with following adjustments based on the consumer price index; legalizing recreational marijuana; and accepting federal Medicaid expansion dollars.