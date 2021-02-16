Tony Evers' budget looks to 'bounce back' from COVID-19, revives measures opposed by GOP

Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 biennial budget includes a mix of new proposals focused on COVID-19 recovery efforts, along with a renewed push for liberal wish list items that some Republicans have already deemed nonstarters.
Evers' $91 billion budget — unveiled online on Tuesday due to the ongoing pandemic — includes $1 billion in tax increases and faces major headway in the Republican-led Legislature, where many of the governor's policy ideas have garnered little support. Evers' proposal would raise total spending nearly 10% over current levels, similar to the increase Evers proposed in his first budget. A finalized 2021-23 budget is due by July 1.
"I believe we can pass a budget with bipartisan support," Evers said in his prerecorded speech. "I believe we can pass a budget that will make sure our state can bounce back and better than it was before this pandemic hit. I believe we can pass a budget that will finally realize the future we’ve dreamed. I know that the Legislature and I can get this done."
The budget is now in the hands of Republicans in the state Legislature, who stripped many of the Democratic governor's proposals out of his last state budget. Democratic lawmakers almost unanimously rejected the GOP-authored 2019-21 budget, but Evers ultimately signed it with more than 70 line-item vetoes.
State Republicans watched Evers' budget announcement from the Assembly chamber and largely rejected the governor's budget proposal shortly after the announcement concluded.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said a decision has not been made, but he suspects state Republicans will draft their own budget, as was done two years ago.
"Unfortunately, I assume we will probably have to start from scratch," Vos said.
Evers' latest budget proposal, a document that reflects his policy priorities, focuses on what the governor calls his "Badger Bounceback" agenda to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered businesses across the state and resulted in skyrocketing unemployment.
The proposal would spend $200 million on aid for small businesses through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. — the state's public-private jobs agency created under former Gov. Scott Walker that Evers had originally campaigned on eliminating. Evers also proposed $100 million in one-time funding to a venture capital program to support entrepreneurs and startups.
Evers' budget also comes with a renewed push for measures he proposed two years ago that Republicans largely ignored including; raising the state's minimum wage from its current $7.25 per hour to $10.15 by 2024, with following adjustments based on the consumer price index; legalizing recreational marijuana; and accepting federal Medicaid expansion dollars.
Evers also included measures to require customer background checks by federally licensed firearm dealers and create an "extreme risk" protection that would allow courts to prohibit individuals from possessing firearms if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others. The provisions are similar to proposals the governor made more than a year ago but were ultimately ignored by the GOP-led Legislature.
The governor also made another push to roll back the state's manufacturing and agriculture tax credit by capping the amount of qualified production income that may be claimed at $300,000 per tax year, while leaving the agriculture section of the credit untouched. The change would result in almost $490 million in increased tax revenue over the two years, the administration estimated.
Taxes
Evers' budget proposal would create state tax-preferred savings accounts that first-time homebuyers could subtract from their adjusted gross income — up to $5,000 in contributions for single filers and $10,000 for married-joint filers. Earnings on those accounts would also be exempt from state taxes. The proposal is estimated to reduce tax revenue by $4.1 million in fiscal year 2022-23.
Another measure would provide tax relief for low-income seniors and individuals with disabilities by increasing the homestead credit's maximum income threshold to $30,000 in tax year 2021 and annually index all parameters for inflation beginning in 2023. The administration has said the proposal would provide $35 million in tax relief in fiscal 2021-22 and $33.9 million in fiscal 2022-23.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said Evers' budget "prioritizes the needs of hard-working Wisconsinites and continues to help Wisconsin’s families and small businesses bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic."
"This budget shows what is possible if we truly prioritize Wisconsin people and Wisconsin communities," Hintz said in a statement.
Wisconsin ended the 2020 fiscal year with a positive balance in the general fund — using a standard method of accounting called generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP — for the first time in at least 30 years. Evers' latest budget proposal would erase that, causing the general fund balance to plunge from more than $921 million in the black at the start of the biennium to more than $938 million deficit by the close of fiscal 2023.
Wisconsin’s budget must be balanced by law, but the state has used a different method to keep track of funds, known as cash modified accrual accounting, for state budgeting purposes each fiscal year. Using GAAP, commitments are incurred when they are made, while cash accounting does not identify those as expenditures until they are actually paid.
Transportation
One tax measure not included in Evers' budget is an increase to the fuel tax — a main source of revenue for the state transportation fund, which is Wisconsin's primary source for road and infrastructure projects.
Evers proposed in his last budget a nearly 10-cent fuel tax increase over two years, but Republicans in the Legislature ultimately scrapped the idea, choosing instead to increase vehicle registration fees.
Last week, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reported the state's fuel tax and vehicle registration fees, which make up the bulk of transportation fund revenue, fell short of projections by more than $116 million combined in fiscal 2020, which ended June 30.
Despite no proposed increases to transportation revenue sources, Evers' budget proposes spending more than $565 million in federal and state dollars over the biennium on major highway projects, including $40 million in bonding to begin the I-94 East/West expansion project in Milwaukee County.
All told, the governor's budget would increase state highway rehabilitation funding by $66.6 million, provide $75 million for local multimodal transportation projects and increase state aid for county and municipal projects by 2% in both 2022 and 2023.
Unemployment
The governor has included in his budget $79 million in spending to immediately upgrade the state's antiquated unemployment system, following the Legislature's refusal to convene in special session earlier this year to begin funding the updates.
Evers' administration has faced mounting criticism from Republicans over the Department of Workforce Development's backlog of claims, which was caused by skyrocketing unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other proposals in the governor's budget would increase the maximum weekly unemployment benefit rate from the current $370 to $409 in 2022, with incremental increases as a percentage of the average weekly wage in subsequent years. Evers also looks to eliminate the state's one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits to begin, repeal the maximum weekly earnings threshold, work search and drug testing requirements for benefits.
Fave 5: State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt shares his top stories of 2020
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2020 seems almost paradoxical.
This year has felt like one exhausting slog of pandemic stories, state Legislature updates and, oh yeah, a presidential election thrown in for good measure. Thanks to a split government, there's been no shortage of politically-charged stories here in Wisconsin and the partisan divide has, maybe unsurprisingly, felt as wide as ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't know if "favorite" is the best way to describe them, but here are a few stories from 2020 that stood out to me:
Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first public health emergency in response to the then-emerging pandemic. At the time, Wisconsin had reported eight total cases of COVID-19.
As the pandemic progressed, positive cases and deaths climbed and state lawmakers battled over the appropriate response. In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order, a decision that still resonates today with the state's coronavirus-related measures.
One story I was particularly excited about before I officially started working for the State Journal was the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. However, like most things this year, the pandemic drastically altered that plan.
In non-pandemic news, the state in October formally denied billions of dollars in state tax credits to Foxconn Technology Group — a story we managed to get before any other outlet in the state through records requests and sourcing.
Lastly, in November I worked on a story about how GOP-drawn legislative maps once again disproportionately benefited Republicans in state elections. Wisconsin is headed toward another legal battle next year when the next batch of 10-year maps are drawn.
Feel free to read my top stories below, or check out my other state government articles from this year, (by my count, there have been more than 300 so far).
Also, thanks to all the subscribers out there. This year has been challenging on so many people, so your support is so much appreciated.
