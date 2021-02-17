Tony Evers' budget relies on borrowing for road projects, but new solutions may soon be needed

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on Wisconsin's fuel tax and vehicle registration fee revenues, Gov. Tony Evers is leaning more into borrowing for road projects in his 2021-23 biennial budget, rather than more politically volatile tax and fee increases.

But borrowing, and even the gas tax and registration fees, remain an unsustainable solution over the long-term, Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson acknowledged Wednesday in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal.

“I think in the very near future the gasoline tax is still pretty effective, but that horizon is getting shorter and shorter and we are going to have to begin transitioning," Thompson said.

One of the major challenges facing the fuel tax's viability is the growing number of electric and high-efficiency vehicles on the road. Thompson said one option to begin to offset the state's reliance on the fuel tax could include a mileage-based user fee, preferably implemented at the national level, which charges motorists based on miles driven.

"I do think that ultimately, nationally, a mileage-based user fee is the most logical next step, but there probably would have to be some interim steps in in there to make sure that the funding stays there," he said.