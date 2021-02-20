Tony Evers' budget takes nearly $2 billion chunk out of state's improving financial situation

If Wisconsin draws down its general fund, it could run into problems with paying for the spending obligations made in one budget cycle that are pushed into the next cycle, especially in the event of an economic downturn.

During the financial troubles of the 2000s when Wisconsin had little leftover in its general fund, the state issued short-term borrowing to draw money from the transportation fund, something Republicans decried as a "raid." Republican lawmakers also used the deficit to justify austerity measures like 2011 Act 10, which extracted larger pension and health insurance premium payments from public employees while crippling their unions.

"In terms of cash balances, for the most part we're doing okay," said Dale Knapp, director of research and analytics for the Wisconsin Counties Association. "The problem is we're going from a really good fiscal position of $1.9 billion in cash balance and spending all of that. So the trajectory is going in the wrong direction."

Still, the GAAP deficit is only one measure of fiscal health, and in other regards, the state is doing quite well, such as when it comes to how well-funded Wisconsin's pension system is.