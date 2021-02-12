Tony Evers budget would allow counties, some cities additional sales tax

The budget proposal faces an uncertain future in this year's upcoming state budget process, which the Republican Legislature controls. Evers will unveil his entire budget proposal on Tuesday, but Republicans are likely to author their own version from scratch, like they did two years ago.

Wisconsin has the lowest sales tax and second lowest population-weighted combined state and local sales tax rate among its Midwestern neighbors. Of the 36 states that allow local general sales tax, Wisconsin has the 6th lowest reliance as a percent of personal income.

In a statement, Evers said the additional sales tax would allow participating cities and counties the ability to spend more on local roads, direct services, maintenance, public safety and public health.

"From the unexpected costs of the COVID-19 pandemic to the years of neglect and underfunding from the state, communities across Wisconsin have been under immense budgetary pressure, and they've been doing more with less for far too long," Evers said.