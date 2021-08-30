Tony Evers calls $680,000 election investigation 'outrageous'

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday said it's "outrageous" that the Assembly's top Republican plans to allow up to $680,000 in state dollars be spent on a probe into Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election.

Speaking during a press event in Madison alongside members of the state and national Democratic Party, Evers said "things changed a bit" regarding the election investigation after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, attended a rally with former President Donald Trump in Alabama earlier this month.

Last weekend, Vos said he planned to keep Trump updated on the investigation, which the speaker has recently said could cost as much as $680,000.

"Apparently they're all drinking the Kool-Aid, but I think it was really, really unfortunate," the Democratic governor said. "What it tells me is that this is going to be wide-ranging and I think probably $680,000 is the minimum and they're going to be coming up with all sorts of things that frankly aren't true."