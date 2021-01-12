Tony Evers calls for unemployment overhaul, redistricting transparency in State of State

"These failures weren’t brought on by ancient systems, they were brought on by a lack of leadership … the Evers’ administration owes these families answers and in many cases an apology," Vos said.

Since March, DWD received 1.6 million more claims than the previous four years combined. To address those claims, the administration increased staffing in the unemployment claims division from 500 to more than 1,800, but even that wasn't enough to fully address the problem.

"If the Legislature continues to ignore this problem — if they gavel in and gavel out like they’ve done before, if they leave this problem for another administration, another generation — the people of this state will hold them accountable at the ballot box," Evers said.

Beyond that, Evers said he wants a $200 million investment to help expand broadband access in Wisconsin in the next budget, which is on top of the $54 million invested in the previous budget. If passed, it would be the largest broadband investment in state history.

According to figures provided by the administration, about 430,000 people — 25% of the state's rural population — lack access to high-speed internet, placing Wisconsin 36th in the nation.