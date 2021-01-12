Tony Evers calls for unemployment overhaul, redistricting transparency in State of State

The proposals, some of which will be included in his upcoming state budget request, will test an already rocky relationship with the Republican-controlled Legislature as lawmakers seek a path out of the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his speech, Evers said he plans to call the Legislature into special session to pass a plan to modernize the state’s unemployment system that dates back to the Nixon era, although Evers provided few details in Tuesday evening’s address.
Evers during his two years in office has called the Legislature into a variety of special sessions on his policy goals, but Republicans have remained resolute in brushing them aside.
Evers this session is also likely to face pressure from his own party to secure progressive policy changes following a budget some Democrats have criticized as ceding too much to Republicans.
Evers, who is the first governor in 74 years to not be physically present in the Capitol to deliver his address, remarked upon the state of the state at the precipice of what is almost guaranteed to be another difficult state budget negotiation that will commence next month and likely go into the summer.
In another major break from tradition Tuesday, Assembly Republicans watched Evers’ address from the state Assembly chambers, with Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, providing the GOP response immediately following Evers’ address — which was met with applause from attending GOP members.
Following Vos' response, Assembly Republicans passed a resolution honoring him as the longest-serving Assembly speaker in state history.
The Assembly’s Democratic members did not attend the event, following Evers’ request that state lawmakers watch online.
Senate Republicans watched Evers’ address from the state Senate chambers, but Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not speak following the governor’s speech.
With his speech Monday, Evers previewed what are likely to be some of his signature policy goals this legislative session, although he won’t announce more until his budget address next month.
During his speech, dedicated to the 5,000 lives lost in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, Evers remarked upon the difficulty of the previous year, but also highlighted the perseverance Wisconsinites demonstrated during the worst outbreak in a century.
"Unfortunately, many of the challenges of 2020 will no doubt carry into this new year," Evers said. "But as we reflect on these challenges—the magnitude of what this past year presented us, and the work we did together to prepare, adapt, and respond—let us also remember to grant ourselves grace, to permit ourselves perspective, to recognize our own resilience."
Evers call for an overhaul to the unemployment system comes as his administration has been ridiculed for its alarmingly slow response to addressing the state’s skyrocketing unemployment claims during the pandemic.
Last week, the state Department of Workforce Development reported that almost 97% of the more than 8.87 million weekly unemployment claims received between March 15 and December 19 of last year had been processed. At the time, more than 22,000 claimants had been waiting more than three weeks for their requests to be resolved.
In his speech, Evers blamed that response on the state’s antiquated unemployment claim system he said was not equipped for the demands the pandemic presented.
"This system isn’t new, and these problems aren’t, either," Evers said. "And Republicans and Democrats alike are to blame. The fact of the matter is that previous administrations and more than a decades’ worth of legislators have known this system was outdated and couldn’t handle an economic crisis like the one this pandemic presented, and they never took the time to fix it."
In his response to the speech, Vos disputed that line of thinking, blaming the governor for a lack of leadership and inaction on the issue. He pointed to audits conducted last year by the the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which found DWD was largely responsible the department's delays with regard to resolving initial unemployment claims and that only 0.5% of the 41.1 million calls received by DWD call centers between March 15 and June 30 ultimately were answered.
"These failures weren’t brought on by ancient systems, they were brought on by a lack of leadership … the Evers’ administration owes these families answers and in many cases an apology," Vos said.
Since March, DWD received 1.6 million more claims than the previous four years combined. To address those claims, the administration increased staffing in the unemployment claims division from 500 to more than 1,800, but even that wasn't enough to fully address the problem.
"If the Legislature continues to ignore this problem — if they gavel in and gavel out like they’ve done before, if they leave this problem for another administration, another generation — the people of this state will hold them accountable at the ballot box," Evers said.
Beyond that, Evers said he wants a $200 million investment to help expand broadband access in Wisconsin in the next budget, which is on top of the $54 million invested in the previous budget. If passed, it would be the largest broadband investment in state history.
According to figures provided by the administration, about 430,000 people — 25% of the state's rural population — lack access to high-speed internet, placing Wisconsin 36th in the nation.
The third prong of Evers' proposals is to pass a measure in his state budget this year that would increase transparency in the decennial redrawing of the state's political maps by requiring public meetings during the process, prevent the Legislature from destroying records about the process, and requiring the Legislature to pass maps drawn by the governor's nonpartisan redistricting commission he formed last year.
Republicans control both the Senate and Assembly, however, so it's unlikely Evers would have the political leverage to include his preferred maps in this year's budget.
"I believe — and I know many of you at home do — that the people should get to choose their elected officials, not the other way around," Evers said. "Wisconsinites don’t want maps that favor any political candidate or party—we just want maps where either candidate can win."
During the last redistricting process ten years ago, Republicans drew the maps behind closed doors.
In the coming months, Evers and lawmakers face a state whose economy has improved, but not fully, presenting myriad challenges. The budget needs to be passed by the end of June, otherwise current spending levels will continue, which could threaten many programs.
There is, of course, some hope on the horizon.
The state Department of Health Services reported Monday that the state has administered more than 151,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 11,500 booster shots, mostly to health care workers and nursing home residents. All told, the state aims to administer doses to about 550,000 people in what is considered phase 1a of Wisconsin’s vaccination plan.
But Wisconsin appears to lag many other states in vaccine distribution, and Republicans have called on the Evers administration to improve. Likewise, the Evers administration over the past year was criticized harshly for its troublesome handling of state unemployment claims, a problem that Republicans in COVID-19 legislation currently under negotiation are demanding Evers address.
Earlier in the day, Senate Republicans passed a scaled-down COVID-19 relief package that Evers has pledged to sign. Vos on Tuesday said Senate Republicans caved to Evers' demands by removing several provisions the governor and other Democrats opposed.
"We will continue to work to reach a consensus as equals, but never compromise our conservative ideals," he said.
In December, the state reported it had ended the most recent fiscal year with a positive balance in the general fund using a standard accounting method for the first time in at least three decades.
However, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reported in December the state could face the most challenging budget session in a decade this year as spending is projected to exceed revenues by about $373.1 million — without taking into account Medicaid costs and new spending requests from state agencies.
In his response, Vos said Republicans will "fight for another conservative budget, keep spending in check, continue our successful school choice programs, protect the unborn, reduce taxes even further and ensure that free speech still exists in the Badger State moving forward."