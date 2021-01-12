Tony Evers calls for unemployment overhaul, redistricting transparency in State of the State

Evers’ call for an overhaul to the unemployment system comes as his administration has been ridiculed for its alarmingly slow response to addressing the state’s skyrocketing unemployment claims during the pandemic.

Last week, the state Department of Workforce Development reported that almost 97% of the more than 8.87 million weekly unemployment claims received between March 15 and Dec. 19 of last year had been processed. At the time, more than 22,000 claimants had been waiting more than three weeks for their requests to be resolved.

In his speech, Evers blamed that response on the state’s antiquated unemployment claim system, which he said was not equipped to meet the demands the pandemic presented.

“This system isn’t new, and these problems aren’t, either,” Evers said. “And Republicans and Democrats alike are to blame. The fact of the matter is that previous administrations and more than a decades’ worth of legislators have known this system was outdated and couldn’t handle an economic crisis like the one this pandemic presented, and they never took the time to fix it.”