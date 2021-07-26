Tony Evers calls special session for $550 million in education spending as GOP looks at veto override attempt

As state Republicans plan to meet in extraordinary session Tuesday to try to override Gov. Tony Evers' veto of a bill that would end federal unemployment benefits in Wisconsin, the Democratic governor has called for a session of his own seeking $550 million in state funding for K-12 and higher education.
Both sessions may do little to move the needle on either measure, however, as Republicans in the Assembly and Senate lack enough members to secure the two-thirds vote needed in both chambers to overturn a governor's veto. At the same time, the GOP-led Legislature has largely ignored Evers' multiple attempts to call lawmakers into special sessions on matters ranging from gun control to pandemic-related adjustments to last year’s spring election.
A spokesman for Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, confirmed that the chamber will be in session on Tuesday and an Assembly committee plans to circulate a paper ballot Monday to determine what bills to take up in extraordinary session. One of the bills being discussed aims to eliminate the state's participation in enhanced unemployment benefits, which provide unemployed individuals with an extra $300 per week, in addition to the state's maximum of $370 per week. The federal benefit is slated to expire Sept. 6.
In a video message posted to social media on Monday, Evers responded to the veto override attempts by calling on the Legislature to meet in special session Tuesday to boost state spending on education including; $240 million on per-pupil aid directly to schools; $200 million on special education aid; $90 million to the University of Wisconsin System; and $20 million to the Wisconsin Technical College System.
"If Republicans have time to come into session just to try and override my vetoes, then they sure as heck have time to come into session and to do what’s best for our kids," Evers said. "So if they’re going to come to Madison, then they have work to do.”
The funds Evers wants directed to education spending stem from his use of partial vetoes when he signed the GOP-authored 2021-23 biennial budget earlier this month. One of those vetoes removed from the budget Republican plans to transfer $550 million from the general fund to the state’s rainy day fund, which Evers said he wanted to go toward immediate spending priorities. If the Legislature doesn’t pass a bill to direct use of those funds, they would remain in the general fund heading into the next budget, or provide a buffer if a recession were to hit.
Evers said on Monday those funds can be used “to make meaningful investments in our kids and our schools that they should have made in the budget.”
The 2021-23 budget includes $128 million increase in education funding and increased spending on general school aid that — paired with no increase to district revenue limits — would directly lower local districts’ property tax levies. School districts say the move limits their ability to offer employee raises and cover other inflationary cost increases. When signing the budget earlier this month, Evers also announced $100 million in federal stimulus funds for schools.
Heather DuBois Bourenane, executive director of the Wisconsin Public Education Network, said in a statement Evers' proposal would "go a long way to remedy the problem created by an inadequate budget that delivered funding in name only."
"The Governor’s proposal would ensure funds get into every classroom in the state," she said. "It would also resolve the absurd dilemma of attempting to force districts to use federal COVID-relief funds as a substitute for general aid."
While lawmakers are required to gavel in to a special session called by the governor, they do not have to hold debate. Republicans have largely ignored Evers’ requests and none of the Democratic governor’s special sessions have directly resulted in legislation.
A formal agenda has not yet been provided for the Assembly's extraordinary session. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business organization, said in a tweet Republicans will try to overturn Evers' veto of a bill that would end the state's participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits. Evers vetoed the bill in late June.
Republicans, along with some of the state's largest business organizations, have been pushing to eliminate the federal benefits, which they say exacerbate Wisconsin's workforce shortage — a challenge that was present before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Democratic lawmakers, including Evers, have defended the benefits as much-needed assistance to those who are unable to find work or are reluctant to return to the workforce amid the ongoing pandemic. In mid-July, about two weeks after vetoing a GOP-authored bill to eliminate enhanced benefits, Evers announced plans to spend $130 million in federal stimulus funds to help unemployed people find work and address ongoing workforce shortage challenges across the state.
Republicans control the state Assembly by a 61-38 margin, but need a minimum of 66 votes to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to override a governor's veto. A veto override also must pass the state Senate, where the margin is 21-12 in favor of Republicans — one vote short of the 22 needed to reach a supermajority.
The Senate is not currently scheduled to hold a session this week and a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Republicans in 2019 changed state rules to allow for unlimited veto override attempts. However, votes that year to override three of Evers' budget vetoes — as well as the governor's veto of legislation to reduce the number of training hours required to become a certified nursing assistant — failed along party lines.
After Wisconsin's unemployment rate skyrocketed to about 14% in April 2020 due to the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns or restrictions on several industries, it began to slowly fall last year. As of June, the unemployment rate was 3.9% — near the 3.5% rate in February 2020, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.
This story will be updated.
