Tony Evers calls special session for $550 million in education spending as GOP looks at veto override attempt

"If Republicans have time to come into session just to try and override my vetoes, then they sure as heck have time to come into session and to do what’s best for our kids," Evers said. "So if they’re going to come to Madison, then they have work to do.”

The funds Evers wants directed to education spending stem from his use of partial vetoes when he signed the GOP-authored 2021-23 biennial budget earlier this month. One of those vetoes removed from the budget Republican plans to transfer $550 million from the general fund to the state’s rainy day fund, which Evers said he wanted to go toward immediate spending priorities. If the Legislature doesn’t pass a bill to direct use of those funds, they would remain in the general fund heading into the next budget, or provide a buffer if a recession were to hit.

Evers said on Monday those funds can be used “to make meaningful investments in our kids and our schools that they should have made in the budget.”