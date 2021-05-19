Tony Evers calls special session for Medicaid expansion, economic development spending

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called the state Legislature into session next week to take up legislation that would expand Medicaid and put a large chunk of the $1 billion in one-time federal funds that would come with expansion toward economic development projects across the state.

During a press conference at Middleton's Benevolent Specialist Project Free Clinic, the Democratic governor put what he called "a billion dollar signature" on his executive order calling on the GOP-led Legislature to hold a special session next Tuesday on BadgerCare expansion, which Republicans in the state budget committee stripped from Evers' proposed 2021-23 biennial budget earlier this month.

"It’s time for Republican leadership to put politics aside and recognize this is a great deal for all of us," Evers said. "Enough politics. Let’s get to work."

Expanding Wisconsin's federally funded health care program for low-income individuals has been one of Evers' signature policy priorities, but Republicans who control the Legislature have opposed the measure over the duration of his tenure.