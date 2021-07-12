Tony Evers' campaign reports raising $5 million so far this year, more than $7 million cash on hand

With the 2022 gubernatorial election still more than a year away, Gov. Tony Evers' campaign announced on Monday having more than $7 million on hand after raising $5 million in the first half of the year.

Evers' $7.3 million in campaign funds is close to triple what former Republican Gov. Scott Walker had on hand at this point in his two reelection campaigns. Walker had about $2.2 million on hand midway through 2013 leading up to his successful bid for a second term in 2014 and roughly $2.4 million on hand halfway through 2017, before his 2018 loss to Evers.

A formal report for the first six months of 2021 was not available from Evers' campaign, but officials said in a statement the Democratic governor had raised $5 million from 17,000 individuals. Official campaign finance reports are due to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission on Thursday.

“We aren’t taking anything for granted — that’s why we’re starting early and building the strong foundation we need to re-elect Governor Evers in 2022,” Cassi Fenili, campaign manager for Tony for Wisconsin. “Our early fundraising success is only possible because of the overwhelming support the governor has earned and his steady leadership that has kept Wisconsin moving in the right direction."