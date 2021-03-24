Tony Evers clears way for Ho-Chunk Nation casino in Beloit

The casino proposal will now move to the next stages in the approval process: the Department of Interior must issue its final determination on whether to take the land into trust and Evers and the Ho-Chunk Nation will need to complete an amendment to the Nation's gaming compact to address the new Beloit casino.

"As we work to bounce back from this pandemic, we must do everything we can to support economic development in communities across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “The Ho-Chunk Nation and local officials in Beloit and Rock County have been working together toward providing jobs and long-term economic support in the region, and this is an important step forward in making the Beloit casino a reality.”

Ho-Chunk Nation Vice President Karena Thundercloud praised the decision.

"We look forward to the day when we can celebrate everybody who is helping this project along," Thundercloud said.

Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis said the development will help bring economic development, job growth and entertainment to Beloit.