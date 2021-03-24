Tony Evers clears way for Ho-Chunk Nation casino in Beloit

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday gave his approval for land in Beloit to be taken into trust by the federal government, clearing one of the final hurdles for a Ho-Chunk Nation casino to be built in Beloit.
Evers' approval follows a United States Department of Interior decision that 32 acres should be taken into trust for the purpose of developing a new casino, which, according to the project outline, is estimated to create more than 1,500 jobs at the casino-resort complex and more than 2,000 construction jobs.
The casino-resort complex would be one of the largest casinos in the state featuring a 300-room hotel, 45,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and a 40,000 square foot indoor waterpark. It would be located just north of the Illinois border and immediately west of I-39-90.
Evers agreed with the Secretary of Interior's April 2020 determination that taking the land into trust for the purpose of gaming is in the best interest of the Ho-Chunk Nation and wouldn't be harmful to the surrounding community.
The casino proposal will now move to the next stages in the approval process: the Department of Interior must issue its final determination on whether to take the land into trust and Evers and the Ho-Chunk Nation will need to complete an amendment to the Nation's gaming compact to address the new Beloit casino.
"As we work to bounce back from this pandemic, we must do everything we can to support economic development in communities across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “The Ho-Chunk Nation and local officials in Beloit and Rock County have been working together toward providing jobs and long-term economic support in the region, and this is an important step forward in making the Beloit casino a reality.”
Ho-Chunk Nation Vice President Karena Thundercloud praised the decision.
"We look forward to the day when we can celebrate everybody who is helping this project along," Thundercloud said.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis said the development will help bring economic development, job growth and entertainment to Beloit.
This story will be updated.
6 lives disrupted: How COVID-19 changed Madison
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
Calendar squares filled with weddings and events cleared. Vacations vanished. Schools shuttered and hand sanitizer was in short supply. We learned new words, like social distancing, herd immunity and doomscrolling.
COVID-19 affected every person, every family. It's taken nearly 6,500 Wisconsinites from us, including 278 in Dane County.
Here are six stories from people whose lives and jobs changed over the past year.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”