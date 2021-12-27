Tony Evers considering changes to state bail system following Waukesha parade deaths

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he may support proposed changes to the state's bail system, which has been the point of criticism after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six people dead last month.

Evers told WISC-TV he could support raising the bail amounts violent offenders have to pay to remain free while pending trial, but added everyone needs to “take a breath” after the Waukesha incident. Evers also said all stakeholders need to be involved in any discussions on bail reform.

The governor's comments come about a week after Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul told the Wisconsin State Journal he supported strengthening Wisconsin's bail system. Kaul said the state should consider aligning Wisconsin's bail system with that of the federal government, which detains offenders before trial if they are deemed a threat to the public or a flight risk.

"I think that as lawmakers consider our system, they should look to the federal system as a model," Kaul said. "I also would say that we do need to continue to invest in our communities and into our criminal justice system. It's been significantly underfunded for decades in Wisconsin and while there have been some important investments made recently, there's more investment that needs to be made to make sure that we have the resources in our communities.”

Prosecutors say Darrell Brooks drove his SUV into the parade last month, killing six people and injuring dozens of others. Court records show that he had been arrested for allegedly running over the mother of his child several weeks prior. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s office requested $1,000 cash bail for him in that case. Brooks paid it and was released two days before the parade.

Chisholm has said Brooks' low bail was the result of an oversight, but Republicans have taken aim at the Democratic district attorney, alleging that he enabled the parade attack.

A group of Milwaukee taxpayers filed a complaint against Chisholm with Evers earlier this month, triggering a process that could end with Evers removing Chisholm from office. The governor said his office was reviewing the complaint’s authenticity.

However, Kaul noted that voters should make the choice on whether or not to remove Chisholm from office. Evers, who has said last week he was reviewing the complaint against Chisholm, alluded to Kaul's comments earlier this month.

"My focus has been on how we can strengthen our system to make sure that people who are dangerous are detained pretrial and are released when they shouldn't be," Kaul said earlier this month. "Ultimately, it's up to the voters to decide with respect to particular elected officials."

Evers also told the Associated Press he plans to fight a constitutional amendment backed by conservatives that would change Wisconsin election laws, even though such a proposal could come before voters without the governor's approval.

Evers said he also opposed handing election duties to the nearly powerless secretary of state’s office as Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, — a candidate for the state office — has proposed.

“We have a good system,” Evers told the Associated Press. “It’s my goal to keep it.”

Only five people in Wisconsin have been charged with election fraud following the 2020 election. An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in last year's presidential election.

Reviews by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty also did not find widespread fraud, but have recommended changes in how elections are run. Republicans are proposing more sweeping changes, including making it harder to cast an absentee ballot.

“Clearly they want to change things so fewer people vote,” Evers said. “It’s my goal that we make sure that it is a fair system, a secure system just like it is now.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told the State Journal earlier this month he hopes to restrict the bipartisan state elections commission to follow only what state statute allows or go through the GOP-controlled Legislature. Vos also continued to question whether widespread voter fraud occurred in the state last year despite such claims having been repeatedly debunked.

Vos earlier this month hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the 2020 election. Vos has said Gableman's probe is likely to carry over into next year and cost more than the $676,000 in taxpayer funds already allocated to the probe, though he has not provided an estimate on the increased cost.

Evers also told WISC-TV that he wants to use his political clout to remove Wisconsin’s abortion ban from the books. The law would take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a national right to abortion.

Evers could essentially only advocate for removing the ban from statute, since Republicans control the Legislature.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

