Tony Evers, Democrats reintroduce effort to repeal state personal property tax

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday introduced legislation that would repeal Wisconsin's personal property tax — more than two months after the Democratic governor vetoed similar legislation.

Evers in July vetoed a bipartisan bill to officially do away with the more than 170-year-old tax, which businesses pay on furnishings, tools and equipment. In a July 8 veto message, Evers objected to the "unusual and haphazard" process the GOP-led Legislature used to eliminate the tax, which he said could have unintended consequences on railroad and utility taxes, as well as the state's manufacturing and agriculture credit. While Evers vetoed the repeal of the tax, he retained in the 2021-23 biennial budget a measure to set aside more than $200 million to backfill local governments for the tax's elimination.

“This legislation will continue our efforts to support businesses and families as they bounce back from the pandemic while ensuring our local governments have the aid they need to remain whole," Evers said in a statement.

Evers said his proposal, which was unveiled Wednesday with the support of Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, and Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, addresses those concerns by; repealing the tax on railroad personal property and creating an appropriation to keep the state's transportation fund whole; continuing payments for rail terminals to cities; and clarifying language so the repeal has no impact on a claimant's eligibility for the manufacturing and agriculture credit.

"The goal of eliminating the personal property tax, while also holding local governments unharmed, has been supported by both Democrats and Republicans alike," Vining said. "The longevity of the personal property tax and constant carveouts have created an administrative burden on small businesses and local governments alike."

However, Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, the lead author of the bill Evers vetoed back in July, accused the Democratic governor of "adding poison pill provisions to appease the left and serve as political cover for those not paying attention."

Stroebel cited language in the bill pertaining to specific industries like manufactured homes and outdoor advertisers, as well as a property tax exemption for air carriers. The bill also includes an annual increase in local government aids, Stroebel said.

“For the first time since statehood, as a culmination of a decade of work, Republicans passed a repeal of the personal property tax in AB 191," Stroebel said. "Governor Evers vetoed it. Now LRB-4737 is being proposed as a political shield to obscure this history.”

The bill is currently being circulated for co-sponsors.

