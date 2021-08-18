Tony Evers expresses support for mandatory teacher vaccinations

COLUMBUS — Gov. Tony Evers expressed support for mandatory teacher vaccinations Thursday.
His comment comes as Milwaukee Public Schools considers the possibility of a vaccine requirement for teachers, and the Madison School District reviews feedback from teachers that a majority support a mandate.
A teacher vaccine mandate is not part of the Madison School District's current plan for the upcoming school year, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said Wednesday, but he would not rule out the possibility.
The administration has been looking into it, but a vaccine mandate isn’t something they plan to implement in the foreseeable future, LeMonds said. “That could change,” he added.
During a press conference at Gurn-Z Meadow dairy farm, Evers said many people in Wisconsin have not been vaccinated and that the ability to be mask-free is dependent on getting a shot.
“Right now the (mask) mandates are happening at the local level and the school district level and I think that’s going well,” he said.
When asked if he thinks schools should require teachers to be vaccinated, Evers responded, “Yeah, I think so.”
“I’ve seen teacher unions and boards in New York City, in L.A., in Chicago, in Broward county, Florida, come together and say our staff need to be vaccinated. I hope those conversations happen locally, too,” he said.
Madison Teachers Inc. recently surveyed their more than 2,000 members about a potential vaccine mandate.
MTI president Mike Jones said the vast majority of those surveyed were in favor of a mandate, while a small percentage said they needed more information before forming an opinion and a smaller percentage yet said they were not in favor of a mandate.
“It’s our priority to make sure the students and staff and families that we come home to are safe,” Jones said. “Everything we do is couched in the safest decision possible, and in following the science instead of the political discourse is essential."
Jones also said he appreciated Evers' announcement because, he felt, it took some of the pressure off of local districts who could be on the fence about handing down a vaccine mandate to staff.
The union, he said, has been in communication with district leadership regarding the results of their vaccine mandate survey.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Milwaukee School Board approved a resolution Tuesday directing the administration to research a possible mandate. School Board president Bob Peterson cited decisions by Summerfest and the Pabst Theater Group to requiring attendees be vaccinated or present a negative COVID test.
“Seems to me that, if those venues are requiring vaccination proof, shouldn’t we do the same for schools in Milwaukee, where we have tens of thousands of students?” Peterson said, according to the newspaper.
Beaver Dam Daily Citizen reporter Kelly Simon and State Journal reporter Elizabeth Beyer contributed to this report.