Tony Evers expresses support for mandatory teacher vaccinations

Madison Teachers Inc. recently surveyed their more than 2,000 members about a potential vaccine mandate.

MTI president Mike Jones said the vast majority of those surveyed were in favor of a mandate, while a small percentage said they needed more information before forming an opinion and a smaller percentage yet said they were not in favor of a mandate.

“It’s our priority to make sure the students and staff and families that we come home to are safe,” Jones said. “Everything we do is couched in the safest decision possible, and in following the science instead of the political discourse is essential."

Jones also said he appreciated Evers' announcement because, he felt, it took some of the pressure off of local districts who could be on the fence about handing down a vaccine mandate to staff.

The union, he said, has been in communication with district leadership regarding the results of their vaccine mandate survey.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Milwaukee School Board approved a resolution Tuesday directing the administration to research a possible mandate. School Board president Bob Peterson cited decisions by Summerfest and the Pabst Theater Group to requiring attendees be vaccinated or present a negative COVID test.