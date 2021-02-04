Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

About an hour after Assembly Republicans voted to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate, the Democratic governor issued a new emergency order and mask rule.

Assembly Republicans voted Thursday to strike down Evers' statewide mask mandate — Wisconsin's last remaining tool aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, which has killed nearly 6,000 people in the state. Shortly after the vote, Evers announced a new emergency rule and mask mandate, making it almost certain the matter will end up being decided in court.

"If the Legislature keeps playing politics and we don’t keep wearing masks, we’re going to see more preventable deaths and it’s going to take even longer to get our state and our economy back on track," Evers said in a video announcing the new order. "We’re going to keep putting people first, we’re going to keep listening to the science and we’re going to keep working to save lives so that we can get through this pandemic together."

The Assembly voted 52-42 to approve the joint resolution, which has already passed Senate. It is the first COVID-19-related measure to pass both GOP-led chambers since last April. GOP leaders plan to sign the measure on Friday, effectively eliminating Evers' emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, which has stood since July.