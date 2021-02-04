Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

About an hour after Assembly Republicans voted to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate, the Democratic governor issued a new emergency order and mask rule.
Assembly Republicans voted Thursday to strike down Evers' statewide mask mandate — Wisconsin's last remaining tool aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, which has killed nearly 6,000 people in the state. Shortly after the vote, Evers announced a new emergency rule and mask mandate, making it almost certain the matter will end up being decided in court.
"If the Legislature keeps playing politics and we don’t keep wearing masks, we’re going to see more preventable deaths and it’s going to take even longer to get our state and our economy back on track," Evers said in a video announcing the new order. "We’re going to keep putting people first, we’re going to keep listening to the science and we’re going to keep working to save lives so that we can get through this pandemic together."
The Assembly voted 52-42 to approve the joint resolution, which has already passed Senate. It is the first COVID-19-related measure to pass both GOP-led chambers since last April. GOP leaders plan to sign the measure on Friday, effectively eliminating Evers' emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, which has stood since July.
Republican members Joel Kitchens, Jeff Mursau, Todd Novak, Loren Oldenburg, Jessie Rodriguez, David Steffen and Ron Tusler voted with Democrats against the measure. As a joint resolution, it does not require Evers' signature.
The Assembly also passed the latest version of coronavirus relief legislation that has ping-ponged back and forth between both GOP-led chambers for a month. The Senate plans to take up the legislation at 11 a.m. Friday in extraordinary session to prevent the state from losing any federal COVID-19 aid and send it to Evers, who could veto the whole package for including measures the governor has described as "poison pills."
Like several Republicans who spoke Thursday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said eliminating Evers' order has nothing to do with face masks. Republicans say the Legislature, not Evers, has the authority to initiate a mask mandate beyond the governor’s 60-day limit. Evers has issued multiple emergency orders and mask mandates since August, while the Legislature has refused to extend those orders.
"We have said consistently this is about the governor exerting unlawful powers that he does not have the right to have," Vos told reporters before the Assembly convened.
Republicans on Thursday also rejected a Democratic proposal to include in the COVID-19 relief package measures to keep a statewide mask rule in place.
Assembly Democrats immediately pushed back against Republican claims that eliminating the emergency order has nothing to do with face masks, which the CDC and health care officials have repeatedly said are effective to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"In the face of nearly 6000 deaths, Republicans will strike down the only statewide tool that remains," Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said before the vote to eliminate Evers' emergency order. "They may claim that this is about government overreach but the people of Wisconsin know exactly what this is about — politics over common sense. Ideology over their safety.”
Before voting Thursday, Assembly Republicans sent Evers a letter asking the Democratic governor to submit to the GOP-led Legislature limited mask rules that would apply to places like schools, nursing homes and prisons.
But that proposal appeared unlikely even before the Assembly voted to strike down the emergency order, as Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who co-chairs the state's joint rules committee that would take up such rules, said he does not support the Assembly Republicans' suggestion to have Evers submit limited mask rules.
Nearly 60 organizations, including hospitals, chambers of commerce and unions have filed in opposition to the Republican measure and have asked them to leave a statewide mask mandate in place.
Evers could try to enact a new emergency order, but doing so could result in a lawsuit or another vote by the Legislature to strike it down. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has yet to rule on a challenge to the mask mandate.
Rep. Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, who voted against the joint resolution said in a statement Evers overstepped his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders without legislative approval. However, she said the measure passed by the Legislature does nothing to prevent the governor from passing another similar order.
"Only the courts can make a definitive ruling on whether the governor has the statutory authority to issue multiple and successive states of emergency without legislative approval," she said.
Evers' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. The governor has defended the use of multiple emergency orders to extend the mask mandate as a means to adjust to the changing and ongoing pandemic.
After the state mask mandate is eliminated, local orders, like those in Madison and Milwaukee, would remain in effect. Dane County’s local order requires everyone age five and older to wear a mask when indoors, with some exceptions.
Federal funding
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the Senate will meet in extraordinary session Friday to pass the COVID-19 relief bill and send it to the governor's desk.
The legislative package has bounced back and forth between the GOP-led chambers for a month and at one point the Senate passed legislation Evers said he would sign. However, Republicans have made multiple amendments to include measures the governor has opposed.
The Assembly hit pause on repealing Evers' emergency order last week following reports that doing so could cut the state off from tens of millions of dollars in federal food assistance for low-income families, while also preventing the Democratic governor from issuing future coronavirus-related emergency orders.
Federal COVID-19 aid passed last year provides assistance to households participating in food assistance programs as long as the state has an existing emergency health order in place, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. The state Department of Health Services estimated more than 242,000 Wisconsin households would receive more than $49 million in emergency benefits last month.
Republicans say the latest amendments allow the state to collect those federal dollars.
In addition, LeMahieu said passing the legislative package before Sunday prevents any lapse in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits allocated to the state.
"This is a true consensus bill and we expect a quick signature to preserve the enhanced federal UI benefits which will expire Sunday without this law change," LeMahieu said.
GOP requests rules
In a letter sent Thursday to Evers, 55 Assembly Republicans asked that the governor introduce rules to the Legislature that would enact "reasonable masking requirements in places in Wisconsin that are susceptible to transmission of the virus to those who are especially vulnerable."
Republicans suggest mask requirements for health care facilities, nursing homes, mass transit, state government buildings, assisted living facilities, public schools, universities and prisons.
Other requested rules include allowing any private or public entity to enact their own mask policy and requiring the state Department of Health Services to pay for COVID-19 tests using state funds.
Such a proposal would need to be reviewed by the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, which is co-chaired by Nass, who co-authored the joint resolution to repeal the state emergency order and the amendment passed by the Senate last week and has criticized Vos for not acting sooner against Evers' emergency orders.
Republicans also suggest that any rules passed would need to be reviewed every 30 days by the rules committee to identify any needed modifications. The rules would remain in place until a majority of eligible Wisconsin residents are voluntarily vaccine, Republicans said.
However, Nass' chief of staff Mike Mikalsen said in an email the Senator "doesn’t support the efforts of Assembly Republicans to join with Governor Evers to enact a mask mandate that could lead to people being fined and/or arrested."
Fave 5: State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt shares his top stories of 2020
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2020 seems almost paradoxical.
This year has felt like one exhausting slog of pandemic stories, state Legislature updates and, oh yeah, a presidential election thrown in for good measure. Thanks to a split government, there's been no shortage of politically-charged stories here in Wisconsin and the partisan divide has, maybe unsurprisingly, felt as wide as ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't know if "favorite" is the best way to describe them, but here are a few stories from 2020 that stood out to me:
Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first public health emergency in response to the then-emerging pandemic. At the time, Wisconsin had reported eight total cases of COVID-19.
As the pandemic progressed, positive cases and deaths climbed and state lawmakers battled over the appropriate response. In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order, a decision that still resonates today with the state's coronavirus-related measures.
One story I was particularly excited about before I officially started working for the State Journal was the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. However, like most things this year, the pandemic drastically altered that plan.
In non-pandemic news, the state in October formally denied billions of dollars in state tax credits to Foxconn Technology Group — a story we managed to get before any other outlet in the state through records requests and sourcing.
Lastly, in November I worked on a story about how GOP-drawn legislative maps once again disproportionately benefited Republicans in state elections. Wisconsin is headed toward another legal battle next year when the next batch of 10-year maps are drawn.
Feel free to read my top stories below, or check out my other state government articles from this year, (by my count, there have been more than 300 so far).
Also, thanks to all the subscribers out there. This year has been challenging on so many people, so your support is so much appreciated.
Tony Evers declares public health emergency; 2 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Dane County
Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the growing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, hours before …
In a 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state’s stay-at-home order, handing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers a d…
With the nation continuing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNC Committee announced first that delegates and then that most convention …
Wisconsin is denying Foxconn Technology Group billions of dollars in state tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to d…
Continuing a decade-long trend in Wisconsin due in part to GOP-drawn legislative maps, Democratic candidates on Tuesday secured fewer legislat…