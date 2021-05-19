Tony Evers likely to veto GOP effort to cut enhanced unemployment benefits

Gov. Tony Evers hinted Wednesday he would likely veto GOP-authored legislation aimed at eliminating the state's participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which provide individuals on unemployment an extra $300 per week.

In addition, the Legislature’s GOP-led rules committee voted Wednesday to eliminate the state’s emergency rule waiving work search requirements in order to be eligible for unemployment benefits.

During a news conference in Middleton, Evers said he hasn't seen the specific bill announced Tuesday by Republican leaders, but said he has concerns about the proposal to strike enhanced benefits during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Evers also pushed back against comments by Republicans lawmakers and dozens of business organizations that those increased benefits have created a disincentive to work and exacerbate workforce shortage issues.

"I don't buy it," Evers said. "We're seeking a solution that this is not the answer to."

"I would be less than honest if I didn't say I am strongly considering vetoing it, but I haven't decided," the Democratic governor added.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said on Tuesday the bill could be in committee next week and taken up by the Legislature as early as June.