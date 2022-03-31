 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tony Evers presses state Supreme Court to adopt his 10-year maps as drawn

Wisconsin Supreme Court

The entrance to the Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers in the state Capitol. 

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers urged the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday to choose his maps as drawn, a week after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected those maps.

Evers argued that his 10-year legislative maps are the only maps before the court that comply with federal law outlawing discriminatory voting practices.

His motion comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the state high court did not properly determine whether Evers’ maps, which create a new, seventh Black-majority Assembly district in Milwaukee, comply with the federal Voting Rights Act. The U.S. Supreme Court's order stipulated that the state high court is free to take additional evidence if it prefers to reconsider Evers’ maps, but “any new analysis, however, must comply with our equal protection jurisprudence.”

It's the Republican Legislature's proposed maps, Evers argued in the Thursday motion, that violate federal law.

He argued that the current maps dilute the strength of minority votes by having only six Black-majority Assembly districts in Milwaukee despite the city's Black population growing and the U.S. Census Bureau saying they undercounted Black populations by about 3%. And the Legislature's maps, Evers said, are worse than the current district lines, which are still flawed.

In the motion, Evers argued that Black votes go to waste because they're overconcentrated in the six existing Assembly districts.

The creation of the disputed seventh district, elections consultant Lisa Handley said in Evers' motion, is needed to “satisfy the requirement of the Voting Rights Act that the voting strength of minority voters not be diluted.”

Dane County judge holds Robin Vos in contempt over election review records

"The standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court is met here, and that failure to consider this evidence and adoption of an existing alternative map, such as the Legislature’s, would be serious legal error," Evers argued in the motion.

The U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of Evers' maps last Wednesday further delayed the state’s redistricting process, which state election officials say needs to be resolved in order to prepare for the August primary and November election. The federal high court noted that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has “sufficient time to adopt maps” before the Aug. 9 primary.

The federal court accepted Evers’ congressional maps that the state Supreme Court approved, denying a request from Wisconsin’s Republican congressional lawmakers seeking to block those boundaries.

The U.S. Supreme Court order came after the state Legislature claimed Evers used the federal Voting Rights Act as “a shield for open and obvious violations” of the Constitution.

Evers’ maps create a total of nine Black-majority districts, with two in the Senate and seven in the Assembly. All districts have Black majorities of between 50.09% and 51.39%, according to court filings. The state currently has six Black-majority Assembly districts and two in the Senate, all with a majority range between 51% and 62%.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state court did not properly consider “whether a race-neutral alternative that did not add a seventh majority-black district would deny black voters equal political opportunity.”

