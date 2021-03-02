Tony Evers: Prioritized funding for schools offering in-person classes is "out of the question"

The governor has allowed local school districts to decide when they wish to resume in-person instruction and many have reopened or plan to in the coming weeks.

"(Republicans) didn’t criticize me when I let local school districts make decisions by themselves when they were making the decisions that they liked," Evers said. "Now local school districts are making decisions that they don’t feel comfortable with and so suddenly it’s my problem. This is an issue we all own, Republicans, and we’re trying to get districts in a good place so that they can all open and we’re going to get shots in arms as much as possible. I cannot order schools to open, it’s not part of my ability as governor.”

Evers also said he does not believe it is imperative that teachers be vaccinated before in-person classes resume as long as other mitigation efforts are in place, citing guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Looking down the road, the former state superintendent of public instruction agreed with a growing concern among some Republican lawmakers that online courses have likely resulted in a learning loss for children across the state, but said it's possible that summer school or an early start to the next school year could help mitigate those effects.