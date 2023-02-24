As federal COVID-19 support wanes, Gov. Tony Evers is proposing to spend $16.5 million annually on initiatives to directly support the homeless in the 2023-25 budget, the largest investment of non-pandemic funding in state history.

Evers’ proposals, including $12 million in new spending annually, include funds for homelessness prevention, veteran rental assistance, and to help landlords make quality housing available.

So far, the Republican-controlled Legislature has been reluctant to support the governor’s proposed funding on homelessness. Evers sought a then-record $15.7 million — $11.5 million in new money — to support the homeless in the 2021-23 budget, but the Legislature only approved $600,000 annually in new funds for a housing assistance program.

All of the governor’s proposed spending for the coming biennium is recommended in the state’s “Welcoming Wisconsin Home Plan” for homelessness released in March 2022.

The state Interagency Council on Homelessness released the 44-page action plan for 2021-2023 biennium to address stark racial inequities in homelessness, invest more in the shelter subsidy program and other initiatives, improve housing access, increase housing stability, better use data and expand partnerships.

The governor’s proposed budget also delivers other big investments related to homelessness, including $150 million for lower-cost “workforce” housing and $200 million to renovate and restore existing rental properties.

“The proposals in Governor Evers’ budget demonstrate not only his ongoing commitment to ending homelessness as we know it in Wisconsin, but also his understanding of what we need to prioritize in order to make that happen,” said Michael Basford, director of the Interagency Council on Homelessness.

“Included in the proposals is a historic level of investment in housing that Wisconsin needs in order to open the housing markets for everybody who needs safe, available and affordable housing,” he said. “The investment in housing supports will make it possible not only to house more people in Wisconsin, but to allow people to maintain stability in their housing and have better outcomes overall.”

Republicans already have indicated plans to strip Evers’ budget back to base, and start from scratch in the upcoming budget process, similar to the way the GOP-led Legislature handled the governor’s previous two budgets.

The needs remains high.

In Dane County alone, the most recent data shows 424 single adults and 70 households with about 240 adults and children on waiting lists for housing, said Torrie Kopp Mueller, continuum of care coordinator for the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium.

In Wisconsin, the federally required “Point in Time” count found 4,775 homeless in the state on Jan. 26, 2022, the most recent data available. That’s up from 4,515 in January 2020, the last full count before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Point in Time count, however, generally understates the number of homeless and doesn’t consider those doubled up, self-paying in motels, or about to lose housing.

Meanwhile, in the state, there were 25,819 eviction filings in 2022, easily the most since the 27,026 filings before the pandemic in 2019. There were 1,621 eviction judgments last year, the lowest in the last four years.

“We will need the investments in affordable housing, homelessness prevention, legal services and other supportive services proposed in the governor’s budget in order to continue to stem the number of eviction judgments and continue to keep households out of eviction court and ultimately the homelessness system,” Basford said.

‘A serious effort’

In each fiscal year, in direct support for the homeless, Evers is proposing:

$1 million for the Homelessness Prevention Program.

$1 million for the creation of a new diversion program.

$700,000 for the State Shelter Subsidy Grant.

$5 million for the Housing Assistance Program.

A $250,000 increase for the Skills Enhancement Grant at the Department of Children and Families.

$2 million to create a new housing quality standards grant to increase the availability of quality affordable housing.

$600,000 to create a grant for housing navigation.

$1 million for a new rental assistance program for homeless veterans.

$500,000 for the Homeless Case Management Services Grant.

The governor’s housing budget represents a serious effort to address both the immediate crisis needs as well as longer-term solutions to homelessness, said Brad Paul, executive director of WISCAP, the statewide association of 16 Community Action Agencies and two agencies with a statewide focus: the Foundation for Rural Housing and United Migrant Opportunities Services.

The funds for workforce housing, housing rehab and targeted homeless services “animates this real commitment,” Paul said. “To his credit, the governor makes key investments in housing infrastructure, emergency services, mental health and workforce development that together will allow more people to secure and retain housing.”

The state has focused new attention on homelessness since the mid-2010s, but the Legislature has not delivered significant funding increases, with direct annual spending around $4.6 million.

Almost every proposal contained in the 2021-23 budget was stripped out by the GOP-led Joint Finance Committee, Basford said. And the one program that received a raise in funding received a raise that was less than one-fifth of what the governor sought.

But Basford holds hope that the funds will be approved for the coming biennium.

“I remain hopeful that we will find enough partners from the Legislature’s majority parties to make these proposals a reality, especially given our historic surplus,” he said. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, the time is now to follow Governor Evers’ lead and provide much-needed action and investment.”

Republicans intend to pursue their own course.

“We plan to take the budget back to base and build the budget from there. We will be considering items from that position,” said Michael Pyritz, spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did not respond to requests for comment.

‘Life changing’

In the current biennium, the Legislature’s lack of action forced the governor and administration to act using federal pandemic resources to address challenges, Basford said.

“Federal investments have been life-changing and allowed us to keep over 54,000 households from eviction judgments and homelessness, assist agencies struggling with the pandemic and provide funding for more affordable housing units and more shelter beds,” he said.

But most federal investments have been allocated and are being used to ensure housing stability for people throughout the state, Basford said. The state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has nearly exhausted all federal funds and closed to new applications on Jan. 31, he said.

In the spring, the state will release applications for a federal American Recovery Plan Act program that that will provide $42 million to increase the stock of housing for low-income households, he said.

