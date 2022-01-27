 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tony Evers proposes spending $1.7 billion of surplus on tax relief, $150 payments to residents

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend almost half of the state's projected $3.8 billion surplus on a range of measures including tax relief for caregivers, increased education spending and to send a $150 check to every resident in the state.

Evers' proposal to spend nearly $1.7 billion in state funds — made possible thanks to a surplus created by a mix of increased tax collections and billions in federal pandemic funds pumped into the state over the last two years — stands in stark contrast to Republican leaders' plan to hold on to the projected funds until the next budget process, which begins in 2023. The Republican-led Legislature will need to approve of Evers' proposal in order for it to take effect.

Evers, who is running for a second term this year, said during a press conference at the Capitol building Thursday his proposal to spend more than $815 million to provide a $150 rebate to every resident in the state "is not a reelection thing" and he hopes he can get Republicans behind the idea.

"This is the peoples’ money and sitting on the peoples’ money for another year and a half makes no sense," Evers said. "We are in an inflationary time, I get that, and we have this surplus — the people put that money there, it just didn’t land from Mars, and we want to get it back to them. That’s a Republican issue folks and I think we can do it."

Other items in Evers' proposal include; more than $100 million for a nonrefundable income tax credit for caregivers; $29 million to increase the state's recently created Child and Dependent Care Credit from 50% of the federal credit to 100%; $139 million for University of Wisconsin System and state technical colleges; and more than $610 million toward K-12 education for special education aid, an increase to the state's per pupil aid to school districts and other measures.

The state's nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported Tuesday the bulk of the state's projected $3.8 billion surplus stems from an estimated $2.5 billion increase in tax collections by the end of the state's two-year budget cycle in the summer of 2023. Other factors include a roughly $33 million increase in department revenues and an almost $340 million decrease in net appropriations.

"We will not be foolish with these tax dollars by spending them into the future," Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in a statement Tuesday. "Rather, we will focus on further tax relief in the next budget to continue our state on a positive trajectory and ensure the long-term health of the state budget and, more importantly, family budgets."

The offices of LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Vos earlier this week also expressed support for tax cuts in the next budget cycle.

Thanks to an unprecedented projected surplus last year, Republicans worked a $2 billion income tax cut into the state's 2021-23 biennial budget, which was ultimately signed last summer by Evers.

