Tony Evers pushes to codify Roe, rejects GOP proposal to maintain state ban with exceptions

With the Nov. 8 election less than a month away, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday offered little interest in proposals by some Republicans, including his GOP challenger Tim Michels, to keep Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban in place while adding exceptions for rape and incest.

While fielding questions at a Rotary Club of Milwaukee event co-sponsored by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com, the Democratic governor offered a stark contrast to Michels, co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp.

Michels recently shifted his stance on abortion by saying he would sign a bill that provided exceptions to the 1849 law triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"No, I wouldn’t sign it because that leaves the underlying law in place, which is just a ban on abortion because politicians here in Wisconsin decided they know more than the women who want to have reproductive decisions made by themselves,” Evers said when asked if he would sign a law to add exceptions for rape and incest.

"I think we should codify Roe v. Wade, get back to the way it had been for the last 50 years here in the state of Wisconsin,” Evers added.

The state's current law, which Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has challenged in court, prohibits abortions from the time of conception unless it's necessary to save the mother's life. Evers has supported that lawsuit.

Evers has called for two special sessions, one seeking to repeal Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban and another that would put the matter before Wisconsin voters, but both were rejected by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The Marquette Law School's September poll found that 63% of respondents oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, while 83% said the state should allow a woman to obtain a legal abortion if she becomes pregnant as the result of rape or incest. Ten percent of respondents said abortions should not be allowed in those instances.

Michels had previously said "the 1849 law is an exact mirror of my position and my position is an exact mirror of the 1849 law as well."

The Marquette poll also found Evers maintaining his narrow lead with support from 47% of respondents, compared with 44% for Michels. Marquette's latest poll will be released Wednesday.

Officials with the Milwaukee Press Club said Michels has not responded to an invitation to take questions before the November election. The gubernatorial candidates will take part in one debate, scheduled for Friday.

The topic of abortion has become a rallying cry among Democratic candidates across the country, with many, including Evers, making it a primary campaign talking point.

In addition to criticizing Michels' stance on abortion, Evers took aim at his GOP challenger's previous comments that the 2020 election was "maybe" stolen and his opposition to red flag laws that would allow judges to take guns away from people deemed a danger to others or themselves.

Michels, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier this year said that decertifying the election's results would be "on the table" if he's elected governor. His spokesperson Anna Kelly said earlier this month Michels would accept the Nov. 8 results, "provided the election is conducted fairly and securely."

Recounts, reviews and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 21,000 votes in the 2020 election. There's been no evidence of widespread fraud.

Facing heavy GOP criticism over the parole of state inmates convicted of violent crimes, Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board last week he's open to giving the victims of those crimes "a voice at the table."

Michels has taken aim at the Democratic governor as being soft on crime and sent a letter to Evers last month demanding he suspend all prison releases — a move that is outside the governor's power.

The governor appoints the Wisconsin Parole Commission's chairperson, but the agency operates independently and some paroles are mandated by law. The commission is also required to parole felons who have completed certain release programs.

"We can look at it and talk about it until we’ve got it resolved, but the fact of the matter is I don’t make those decisions on parole," Evers said.

"We could change some laws as it relates to the victims of the crime, making sure they have adequate ways to interact with that parole commission," Evers added.

Asked about criticism he's received over his response to violent protests that broke out in Kenosha after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020, Evers reiterated previous comments he's made on the topic that he responded to every request made by local officials, including sending the Wisconsin National Guard.

Both Kenosha and the parole commission have become repeated points of criticisms by Michels, who has derided Evers as being soft on crime.

Kelly also took aim at Evers' use of "civil disruptions" to describe the Kenosha protests, accusing the governor of minimizing the events, as well as the parole commission — dubbing the governor "Early Release Evers," in an email.

Michels has not said what specific changes he'd seek on the parole commission, but said at a news conference last month the number of paroles he'd seek as governor would be more than zero but less than the number granted under Evers.