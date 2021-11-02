Tony Evers' redistricting proposal narrows, but maintains GOP majorities

The final proposal for Wisconsin's next political maps from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' redistricting commission would narrow, but still maintain, Republican legislative and congressional majorities in the state.

Evers said his People's Maps Commission's proposal for the next decade's legislative boundaries, unveiled at the state Capitol Tuesday, stand in stark contrast to Republican-drawn maps that were revealed last month and will be voted on in committee Thursday. The GOP proposal focused on a "least change" methodology to maintain the core of existing district boundaries, which have been regarded as some of the most gerrymandered maps in the nation and have afforded Republicans strong majorities in both chambers for the last decade.

"Wisconsinites won’t stand for gerrymandering 2.0 and neither will I, so I want to be clear today if the Republican maps come to my desk as they are currently drafted I will veto them," Evers said. "It’s just as simple as that."

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The mapmaking process can provide an advantage for the majority party based on how district lines are drawn. Republicans often have downplayed concerns of gerrymandered districts in the state and instead have said the GOP's successes are the result of campaign efforts and strong candidates, as well as Democrats being clustered in cities.

The Democratic governor said he may call the GOP-led Legislature into a special session to take up the commission's proposed maps, but such efforts have been largely ignored by Republicans in the past.

With a GOP-backed lawsuit filed with the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court and a similar lawsuit brought by Democrats in federal court, it's highly likely the state's next 10-year maps will be decided in court.

“We are sure the litigation process will consider all the options and we will continue to demand the final result be a map that fairly and accurately reflects the will of Wisconsin voters — our democracy demands no less," Fair Elections Project director Sachin Chheda said in a statement.

The offices of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The Republican leaders were the only two people to speak in favor of the GOP-drawn maps during a nearly 10-hour-long meeting last week. More than a dozen groups have filed in opposition to the Republican proposal, including the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Education Association Council and the Wisconsin Council of Churches.

An analysis by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave the Republican proposal for Assembly, Senate and congressional maps an 'F' grade for partisan fairness, noting that all three provide a "significant Republican advantage," while the congressional proposal also advantages incumbents.

The national nonpartisan academic group gives the commission's three maps an 'A' grade for partisan fairness. However the organization gives Senate and Assembly maps from both the commission and legislative Republicans a 'C' grade for competitiveness, noting that the maps are "similarly competitive relative to other maps that could have been drawn."

All told, the commission's Assembly boundaries would create 42 GOP-leaning districts, 39 Democratic-leaning districts and 18 districts would be considered competitive, with seven leaning Republican and 11 leaning Democrat, according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project analysis using past election results. In the Senate, 12 districts would lean Democrat, 14 would lean Republican and seven would be competitive, with four leaning Democrat and 3 leaning Republican.

GOP-drawn maps for the Assembly would create 51 GOP-leaning districts, 35 Democratic-leaning districts and 13 competitive districts, with eight of those leaning Republican and five leaning Democrat. In the Senate, 15 districts would lean Republican, 10 would lean Democratic and eight would be considered competitive, with all but one of those leaning Republican.

The commission's Senate map would split 35 counties and 60 towns, compared with 42 counties and 28 municipalities in the GOP-drawn map. For the Assembly, the commission's proposal would split 48 counties and 104 towns, compared with 53 split counties and 48 split towns in the Republican map.

Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate. Five of the state's eight congressional districts are held by Republicans.

Congressional boundaries proposed by the commission and Republicans would split 10 counties, while the commission proposal would split 33 municipalities and the GOP map would split 24 municipalities.

A previous draft created by Evers' commission received criticism that the proposal didn't have enough majority-minority districts. On Tuesday, commission chair Christopher Ford said the final proposal includes nine "minority opportunity districts" and the maps "will perform well for communities of interest and also minority-majority districts."

"We wanted to make changes where we saw fit to make the opportunities better for the people of the state of Wisconsin and so although there is some temporary disenfranchisement, we want to fight against permanent disenfranchisement for those individuals," Ford said.

According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, the proposed GOP-drawn maps would see six incumbent Republicans in the 99-member Assembly facing off in newly drawn districts.

Reps. Joe Sanfelippo and Mike Kuglitsch, both of New Berlin, would compete in the new 15th District; Ken Skowronski, of Franklin, and Chuck Wichgers, of Muskego, would both run in the new 82nd District; and Shannon Zimmerman, of River Falls, and Warren Petryk, of the town of Washington, would face off in the new 93rd District.

Evers created the commission last year to provide an alternative to Republican-authored maps. Members of the nonpartisan commission were selected by a panel of retired judges and represent each of the state's eight congressional districts. The commission excluded lawmakers, lobbyists and party officials from participating.

The goal of the commission was to create a set of Assembly, Senate and congressional maps that are free from partisan bias or advantage, compact, and contiguous. The maps are also meant to avoid diluting minority votes; avoid splitting wards and municipalities; retain the core population in each district; maintain traditional communities who share a common identity; and prevent voter disenfranchisement.

In 2011, Republicans were able to draw maps that delivered significant Republican legislative majorities throughout the past decade, even when Democrats won all statewide races in 2018.

A Wisconsin State Journal analysis of unofficial vote totals in Wisconsin legislative races showed that Democratic candidates received 46% of total votes cast in state Assembly races but ended up with only 38 of 99 seats after winning two new districts. In state Senate races, Democratic candidates secured about 47% of total votes, but only picked up 38% of the seats on the ballot and controlled only 12 of 33 seats.

Last year's voting breakdown wasn't as stark as in 2018, when Democrats swept all statewide elections and Democratic Assembly candidates secured about 53% of total votes cast, but they only ended up with 36% of the chamber's seats. In 2016, Republicans garnered 52% of votes cast, yet won 65% of the Assembly seats.

