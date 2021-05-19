Tony Evers says he may veto GOP effort to eliminate enhanced unemployment benefits; Republicans plan to reinstate work search rule

Gov. Tony Evers said on Wednesday hinted that he would likely veto GOP-authored legislation aimed at eliminating the state's participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which provide individuals on unemployment an extra $300 per week.

In addition, the Legislature’s GOP-led rules committee plans to vote Wednesday to eliminate the state’s rule waiving work search requirements in order to be eligible for unemployment benefits. Proponents of both measures say they're needed to get more Wisconsinites back into the workforce.

During a press conference in Middleton, Evers said he hasn't seen the specific bill announced Tuesday by Republican leaders, but said he has concerns about the proposal to strike enhanced benefits during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Evers also pushed back against comments by Republicans lawmakers and dozens of business organizations that those increased benefits have created a disincentive to work and exacerbate workforce shortage issues.

"I don't buy it," Evers said. "We're seeking a solution that this is not the answer to."

"I would be less than honest if I didn't say I am strongly considering vetoing it, but I haven't decided," the Democratic governor added.