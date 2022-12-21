Tony Evers says Wisconsin will monitor TikTok use on government devices; federal ban proposed

Gov. Tony Evers said his administration continues to monitor the use of TikTok on state devices. But the governor stopped short of committing to a formal ban of the popular social media app on state-issued phones or devices as several other states have done.

Congress is also getting in on the act, proposing to ban TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, from most U.S. government devices as part of its omnibus spending bill unveiled Tuesday.

The social media app is used by two-thirds of American teens but has become the target of bipartisan scrutiny due to potential national security risks if used by the Chinese government to influence American users or collect data from the millions of devices with the app.

Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday that the number of state employees who actually use TikTok on state devices is minimal and his administration is in frequent contact with the FBI and emergency management officials to monitor the app.

“The number of state phones that have TikTok on it I think is maybe a dozen or so,” Evers said.

“It’s not that that is not material, because it is ... but it is a small number of people who actually use it,” he added. “That said, we take it seriously.”

Evers’ office did not respond to a request Tuesday for additional information on exactly how many state employees use TikTok on state-issued devices. Evers does not maintain a personal or governmental TikTok account and the account used during Evers' reelection campaign earlier this year was not associated with any state government devices, his office noted earlier this month.

GOP governors in more than a dozen states, including Iowa, North Dakota and Texas, have banned or restricted the use of TikTok on government devices. The U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

On Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported that Washington state also is considering a ban on official devices, which, if implemented, would become the first such measure passed by a Democratic-led state.

In a letter earlier this month, Wisconsin’s six Republican congressional lawmakers — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Tom Tiffany — urged Evers to “lead by example and delete TikTok from your own devices.”

“We’re monitoring it, but we’re also asking the basic question, which is, ‘Is this something we should stop doing?’” Evers said.

Earlier this week, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann announced that in talking to Gallagher, he learned of the “serious issues” TikTok could pose to national security.

“What initially seemed to be a fun, innocent social media entertainment we now know is an insidious, deceptive tool that is being weaponized by the Chinese Communist Party,” Schoemann said in a statement. “The continued use of TikTok is clearly a potential threat to our security and will not be allowed on our devices here in Washington County.”

Gallagher, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, has become a regular critic of TikTok in recent weeks, likening the phone app to “digital fentanyl.”

“I commend County Executive Schoemann for taking this step to better protect Wisconsinites,” Gallagher said Monday. “I hope more county executives, as well as Governor Evers, follow this example.”

CIA Director William Burns told “PBS News Hour” on Friday that the Chinese government can “insist upon extracting the private data of a lot of TikTok users in this country and also to shape the content of what goes on to TikTok as well to suit the interests of the Chinese leadership.”

“I think those are real challenges and a source of real concern,” Burns said.

Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok, called the ban proposed by Congress “a political gesture that will do nothing to advance national security interests.” TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans as part of an ongoing national security review by President Joe Biden’s administration.

“These plans have been developed under the oversight of our country’s top national security agencies — plans that we are well underway in implementing — to further secure our platform in the United States, and we will continue to brief lawmakers on them,” Oberwetter said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.