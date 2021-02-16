Tony Evers' second budget presses further on marijuana, Act 10 repeal; drops school funding formula rewrite

This year, the largest tax cut Evers would provide is in the form of the caregiver tax credit, which would cut taxes by $100 million in the first year and $103 million in the second. The measure would create a nonrefundable individual income tax credit for qualified expenses incurred by a family caregiver to assist a qualified family member. The credit would be equal to 50% of qualified expenses in the taxable year.

Two years ago, Evers provided tax relief mainly through a middle-class tax cut.

But similar to his budget proposal two years ago, Evers is again seeking to finance targeted tax relief with tax hikes in other areas, namely through increasing taxes for manufacturers, a proposal that would provide an additional $487 million in revenue over two years, and through an update of the state's tax code to align with the 2017 federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which would provide a boost to the state's coffers of $548 million over two years.

Overall, Evers' budget this year would increase net taxes by $501.8 million in the first year, and $506.9 million in the second. His prior budget would have increased net taxes by $360 million in the first year and $192 million in the second.