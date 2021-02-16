Tony Evers' second budget presses further on marijuana, Act 10 repeal; drops school funding formula rewrite

In 2019, newly minted Gov. Tony Evers put forward a two-year budget proposal that significantly increased state spending and included a host of items on the Democratic wish list that Republicans who control the Legislature scrapped nearly wholesale.
Two years later, Evers is back with another sweeping budget proposal, but this time, he's pulling back on some agenda items that got nowhere with Republicans — such as his sweeping rewrite of the K-12 school funding formula — while pressing the gas on entirely new proposals that Republican lawmakers are almost certain to quash, such as a partial repeal of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10, which weakened public sector unions; and legalizing recreational marijuana.
Many of the goals outlined in Evers' 2021-23 budget proposal, which Republican lawmakers are likely to sidestep if not completely ignore, are similar in spirit to those outlined on Evers' spending and policy wish list two years ago.
When accounting for all sources of revenue, Evers' budget proposal represents a 9.5% increase over current levels, an increase of about $7.9 billion. The spending hike is strikingly similar to the 10% increase Evers proposed when he took office.
One of the main drivers of that spending increase, like it was two years ago, is increased spending on K-12 public education. In this budget cycle and in the last one, Evers proposed an increase of about $1.6 billion in state tax dollars to go toward funding schools. If passed, this would be the largest increase ever, if adopted. Republicans and Evers in 2019 eventually agreed to a budget that increased education spending by about $570 million, $97 million of which went toward special education.
How Evers arrives at the $1.6 billion total two-year increase this time around is a bit different. This year, he's done away with his so-called "Fair Funding for Our Future" rewrite of the state's convoluted school funding formula, which would have provided a flat $3,000 for each student, regardless of property wealth.
It also factored in poverty by counting low-income students — determined by those who receive a free or reduced-price lunch — as 1.2 full-time-equivalent students. That would have increased a district’s total enrollment count in the funding formula in order to boost the money for districts with higher concentrations of low-income students when property values are brought into the equation.
Act 10 partial repeal
This year, Evers is going much further in attempting to roll back labor provisions passed by Republicans over the past decade, most notably in former Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10, the controversial 2011 law that weakened public sector unions by stripping away collective bargaining rights for most public workers and making them contribute more for their health care and pensions.
The governor's 2019 budget proposal included minor rollbacks, such as restoring the prevailing wage for employees working on public works projects. It also proposed eliminating the so-called "right to work law," which banned labor unions and employers from entering into private agreements regarding the use of unionized workers on a project.
Both of those provisions are included in this year's budget. But the governor this time wants to go further by proposing to re-establish collective bargaining rights for state and local government front-line workers and their bargaining units to provide workers with the opportunity to negotiate together. Act 10 stripped collective bargaining for most public employees.
Evers is also proposing to eliminate Act 10's annual recertification requirement for state and local government collective bargaining units, as well as the provision that approval by a majority of unit members, instead of a majority vote, is required to certify a union.
A significant repeal of the law would provide a dent in Walker's legacy. Walker told the State Journal in a recent interview the fact Evers hadn't included a full repeal in his first budget was an indication his signature policy worked.
Legislative Republicans have already indicated an Act 10 repeal is off the table.
Unlike his previous budget proposal, Evers is not attempting to repeal most of the laws passed by Republicans in December 2018 — after Walker lost re-election but before Evers was inaugurated — that weakened the powers of Evers and incoming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Taxes
Evers has again proposed a significant amount of tax breaks — $590 million over the two year budget cycle — but they pale in comparison to the ones he proposed in 2019, which would have cut taxes, mainly for middle class earners, by $951 million over the two year cycle.
This year, the largest tax cut Evers would provide is in the form of the caregiver tax credit, which would cut taxes by $100 million in the first year and $103 million in the second. The measure would create a nonrefundable individual income tax credit for qualified expenses incurred by a family caregiver to assist a qualified family member. The credit would be equal to 50% of qualified expenses in the taxable year.
Two years ago, Evers provided tax relief mainly through a middle-class tax cut.
But similar to his budget proposal two years ago, Evers is again seeking to finance targeted tax relief with tax hikes in other areas, namely through increasing taxes for manufacturers, a proposal that would provide an additional $487 million in revenue over two years, and through an update of the state's tax code to align with the 2017 federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which would provide a boost to the state's coffers of $548 million over two years.
Overall, Evers' budget this year would increase net taxes by $501.8 million in the first year, and $506.9 million in the second. His prior budget would have increased net taxes by $360 million in the first year and $192 million in the second.
A significant item Evers didn't include in this year's budget proposals is any increases in fees or taxes to fund the state's transportation system. In 2019, he proposed increasing the gas tax by 8 cents a gallon, a proposal that went nowhere with Republicans.
But lawmakers and Evers eventually agreed upon measures to increase title and registration fees in order to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, which in the governor's view has apparently stamped out the need for additional transportation revenues this time.