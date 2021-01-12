Tony Evers set to deliver State of the State speech this evening after 'unrelenting' year

Gov. Tony Evers is slated to virtually deliver his annual State of the State address this evening to a Wisconsin that looks radically different than the last time he gave his speech a year ago.
Evers, who will be the first governor in 74 years to not be physically present in the Capitol to deliver his address, will remark upon the state of the state in the throes of the global COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest over the election of President-elect Joe Biden, and at the precipice of what is almost guaranteed to be another difficult state budget negotiation that will take place as Wisconsin seeks to dig itself out of a year-long crisis.
U.S. Supreme Court denies request for expedited review of Donald Trump's Wisconsin election challenges
In excerpts of the speech released to the media, Evers is planning to dedicate his address to the more than 5,000 Wisconsinites who have died of COVID-19 and their families.
"When I delivered my last state of the state address, no one could have predicted the rest of the year would go quite like it did," Evers is planning to say. "What we now know about 2020 is that it was among the most unrelenting years many of us have ever experienced."
Last January, Evers delivered a State of the State speech that came 6 months after signing off on his first budget bill, and vowed to create a new redistricting commission to present nonpartisan political maps for the Legislature to pass, if they choose to.
"We were looking ahead to redistricting on the horizon, creating the People’s Maps Commission to draw our state’s next maps after the 2020 Census and ensure that people choose their elected officials, not the other way around. We were pushing to return to our state’s commitment to two-thirds funding for our kids and our schools, and we were going to increase aid to our most rural school districts while providing $130 million toward reducing property taxes through equalization aid," Evers is planning to say this evening. "Then things changed overnight."
Just months after that speech, Wisconsin and the nation plunged into the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, which decimated the economy. The virus has so far infected at least 552,000 Wisconsinites. The economy has improved, but not fully, presenting myriad challenges for lawmakers in crafting the state's next budget in the coming months.
Last week, the state Department of Workforce Development reported that almost 97% of the more than 8.87 million weekly unemployment claims received between March 15 and December 19 of last year had been processed. More than 266,000 weekly claims were awaiting processing.
That budget needs to be passed by the end of June, otherwise current spending levels will continue, which could threaten many programs.
There is, of course, some hope on the horizon.
The state Department of Health Services reported Monday that the state has administered more than 151,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 11,500 booster shots, mostly to health care workers and nursing home residents. All told, the state aims to administer doses to about 550,000 people in what is considered phase 1a of Wisconsin’s vaccination plan.
Firefighters and police officers, about 30,000 people, will be among those next in line to be vaccinated, state officials have said.
But Wisconsin appears to lag many other states in vaccine distribution, and Republicans have called on the Evers administration to improve. Likewise, the Evers administration over the past year was criticized harshly for its troublesome handling of state unemployment claims, a problem that Republicans in COVID-19 legislation currently under negotiation are demanding Evers address.
In December, the state reported it had ended the most recent fiscal year with a positive balance in the general fund using a standard accounting method for the first time in at least three decades.
However, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reported in December the state could face the most challenging budget session in a decade this year as spending is projected to exceed revenues by about $373.1 million — without taking into account Medicaid costs and new spending requests from state agencies.
In the upcoming budget negotiation, Evers will face pressure from not only Republicans, but from some Democrats who want him to go further than the budget by implementing more progressive policies, such as expanding Medicaid.
Evers is set to deliver his speech at 7 p.m. this evening on YouTube and his Facebook page.
Amid the past year's challenges, Evers is planning to say Wisconsinites must work together.
"We’ve made it through a difficult year, folks," Evers is set to say. "While it was discouraging, we aren’t defeated. While it was trying, we’re tough. Wisconsin, we’ve never been known for being timid, and we’re sure not going to start today. Our people, our state, and our democracy have withstood tests before, and we will again answer the call to go forward unphased."
This story will be updated.
Kicking it off with class
Tell me you’re from Wisconsin... pic.twitter.com/Tr9qZjGaQX— Charlie Berens (@CharlieBerens) January 4, 2021
Tyme travel truth
Hittin a tyme machine then goin to Kopp's— Latte With Extra Seth (@slazear1) January 4, 2021
Doin' the time
If the parking lot is open 3 hours before first pitch...— Mike Jehle (@THEKID_) January 4, 2021
...you tailgate for 3 hours 😉⚾️🍻 pic.twitter.com/Z4W6oYU2gx
Jeez ... quite a list ya got there
Adding...When a 1/2” of snow falls, you feel the need to shovel it off the driveway and sidewalk - even if it’s 8:30 p.m. (And then you do your neighbors walks because you’re out shoveling anyway der hey.)— Michael (@beerdazed) January 5, 2021
Just being neighborly
Oh my freaking God, so true! Wisconsin by birth, college (@UWBadgers), & first grown-up job (@WKOW). Moved around, settled in Chicago. Since #Covid, been spending more time in #Milwaukee area and holy F#CK I forgot how friendly we are. You plow each others' drives JUST BECAUSE.— Margaret Bogenrief (@BfullyComplex) January 5, 2021
What, ya never seen snow before?
It snowed last night, gotta clear the drive before the plow snows ya in and ya gotta do it over again. Gonna get out der by 7 a.m.— TL (@CAN1SAY) January 4, 2021
Hoan sweet home
January 4, 2021
Deck the halls with tasty treats
My hubbywoozle found KRINGLE at the Tacoma Trader Joe's and suddenly it was Christmas 🙆🏻♀️💖 even with no snow. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/MVDNuTd1OX— Peach McDouall 🌹🕊 (@mcdpeach) January 4, 2021
On the way
So I says to the bartender, hey, you puttin' on the Badger game or no an he tells me I'm drunk an go home cause the Badger game is tomorrow and I says it's 1 a.m. so it is tomorrow, so he says get out and so anyways I need you to come down and help me get my car out the snowbank.— Scott K. Petersen (@ScottKPetersen) January 4, 2021
Old fashion(ed) traditions
Brandy or whiskey? Sweet or sour?Garnish or no? Nice, that’s what Grandma drinks every Christmas when we play Sheepshead. What bar are we going to after this? I know a couple with good fish fry that we could snow mobile to.— Patrick (@PTracyWisco) January 5, 2021
Sometimes ya gotta take 'er easy
I don’t feel like drinking tonight, I’ll just have a few Miller Lites.— Abby Marie (@AbbyBrueggen) January 4, 2021
Sure, queso and fromage
I didn't know the drawer was for other things. 😂— KayZ 🌿 (@wisco_wahine) January 4, 2021
Never too young to learn
Happened this morning— Eric Conn (@emconn36) January 5, 2021
My son working on his math: "9+6 is easy, I know it's 15"
Me: "How do you know that?"
Son: "Uh, because cribbage"
Fathers know best
I snowblow the curb along the road for about 30 feet before my driveway because my dad told me it keeps the snow from piling up when the plow goes through.— leprechaun kicker (@topher484) January 5, 2021
Never have, never will
January 4, 2021
Tree for one
The precious time of year I call the New Glarus trifecta. Getting Totally Naked, Spotted Cow, and Staghorn all in one sitting at the local Tavern.— Dan Haughian (@DanHaughian) January 5, 2021
Oh yeah, been there before
So to get there... you drive about 20 minutes down Cty trunk T then ya turn right at the big red barn. 🧀 If ya cross the railroad tracks, ya’ve gone too far.— Renee Zemlock (@RZemlock) January 5, 2021
No curds for you!
No! Not cheese nuggets or cheese balls. Cheese curds! They are called cheese curds. Just give me back the bag. You don't deserve them.— Dawn Wise (@DawnWis21183907) January 4, 2021
Planning ahead
I'm getting pretty drunk I'm gonna switch over to beer— floppy monopoly (@thedjjasper) January 5, 2021
It's a sacred right
Looking forward to the Lenten fish frys in Church basements, served with rye bread and a can of beer.— BSF (@UpNortWI) January 4, 2021
Always be prepared
I have both Korbel and Kessler’s in my cupboard.— Ann Elizabeth J.D. (@annelizabeth67) January 4, 2021
And we turned out (mostly) OK
When I was a kid, my parents would play bar dice or cards with my aunts and uncles. We could earn quarters by fetching beers, making drinks or giving back rubs.— KayZ 🌿 (@wisco_wahine) January 5, 2021
Forget your foutains!
People look at me funny but I still need to code switch to find their 'water fountains' pic.twitter.com/MvswMZsFqL— Peach McDouall 🌹🕊 (@mcdpeach) January 4, 2021
Livin' the dream
I get most of my meat from the meat raffle down at the Decoy while drinking Budweiser and shots of Jack.— John Spaight (@JohnSpaight) January 5, 2021
At the same time, right?
I eat handfuls of cheese for a snack and say “ope, lemme squeeze right past you there”— Kyah (@kyah_quast) January 5, 2021
Oh, thanks anyway
We were in Iceland in a snowstorm and cars were in the ditch. I told my brother, we are the kind of people who push cars out of the ditch so we did. The tow truck gets there and there is no one to tow! He kinda looked made. "Hey, tell your folks I say hey!"— Schmern (@schmern) January 4, 2021
There's no place like home
Walked into Total Wine here in AZ and asked “do you have any Tom N Jerry Mix or no?— Cactus Pete ⚪️ (@Real_CactusPete) January 5, 2021
They did not and said maybe Best Buy has them on DVD.
Oh no, yeah I know him
January 5, 2021
Ah, it's just a dusting
Aw jeez. It’s only 5 inches and pretty dry, there. Tell Ma to grab the shovels.— Paul Bitzan (@PBitzan) January 4, 2021
Anyone can pronounce 'Oconomowoc'
I can pronounce Chequamegon without thinking about it— mk mitty (@emkaymitty) January 5, 2021
Just one more for now
Cripes I could go for a couple three brats right now. Need another brew or you good?— Jimi in Madsconsin 🤘😷 (@UncleLeaver) January 4, 2021
Learning life's greatest lessons
"Students, enjoy your week off for deer season"— Alan Blakstad (@apblakstad) January 4, 2021
Where'd the time go?
Let's stop for one— JustABitOutside1 (@BitOutside1) January 4, 2021
(then staying till 2) - 2am that is.
Yeah no I'm good
I'm heading into Dickeyville, ya need anything or no?— Renata (they/them) 🏳️🌈 (@RenataKaizen) January 4, 2021
It's the only way
Beer chaser with a Bloody Mary— Taunya Lynne (@earlscowgirl) January 4, 2021
Hitting the big time
I saved up my babysitting money to go to the mall in Eau Claire.— Laurel_Volk (@Laurel_Volk) January 4, 2021
Oh great, now I'm hungry again
Beer cheese soup with a side of cheese curds and a tap beer— featherplus (@featherplus68) January 5, 2021
'Tis the season
Hey, I see you tossed out your Christmas tree. You gonna keep it? Cause if yer not, I’d take it, gonna have a fire later if you wanna come over for one?— Benny (@brock331) January 4, 2021
... when you got a minute
C’mere once— Alex J. (@borealwoods) January 5, 2021
Just get home in time for kickoff!
You gonna get hot ham ‘n rolls on Sunday, er no?— Jessica Koth (@JessicaKoth) January 5, 2021