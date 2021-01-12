Tony Evers set to deliver State of the State speech this evening after 'unrelenting' year

Gov. Tony Evers is slated to virtually deliver his annual State of the State address this evening to a Wisconsin that looks radically different than the last time he gave his speech a year ago.

Evers, who will be the first governor in 74 years to not be physically present in the Capitol to deliver his address, will remark upon the state of the state in the throes of the global COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest over the election of President-elect Joe Biden, and at the precipice of what is almost guaranteed to be another difficult state budget negotiation that will take place as Wisconsin seeks to dig itself out of a year-long crisis.

In excerpts of the speech released to the media, Evers is planning to dedicate his address to the more than 5,000 Wisconsinites who have died of COVID-19 and their families.

"When I delivered my last state of the state address, no one could have predicted the rest of the year would go quite like it did," Evers is planning to say. "What we now know about 2020 is that it was among the most unrelenting years many of us have ever experienced."