Tony Evers signs bill allowing worker's compensation for emergency responders suffering from PTSD

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday signed into law a bipartisan bill to allow first responders including police and firefighters to receive worker's compensation if they've been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

During a bill signing at Madison's Fire Station 14, Evers said the bill makes critical changes to the state's worker's compensation laws to provide benefits to public safety officers who are diagnosed with PTSD by a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist.

"This bill ensures that they can take care of themselves, get treatment, cope, get the help they need to serve their communities and live healthier lives for themselves and their families,” Evers said. "Many times post traumatic-stress goes unseen but today we’re going to help make sure it doesn’t go unheard."