Tony Evers signs bill into law allowing dentists to administer vaccines

The Republican-authored bill allows dentists to administer the vaccines if they complete certain requirements, such as completing an eight-hour course of study and training on vaccine storage, protocols, administration technique, emergency procedures and record keeping, as well as having liability insurance.

"Wisconsin has been consistently at the top as a leader in the nation in getting available shots in arms, and that's in part because Wisconsinites are always ready to roll up their sleeves and help," Evers said in a statement. "It's all hands on deck and dentists have the right knowledge and experience to get shots in arms quickly and safely, and we know we can use their help to get this done and to put the pandemic behind us."