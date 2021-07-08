Tony Evers signs GOP-authored state budget with billions in income tax cuts

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed the Republican-authored state budget, heralding the more than $2 billion in income tax cuts that it provides and vowing to provide an additional $100 million in federal money for the state's schools on top of what the GOP provided.

Talking to reporters at Cumberland Elementary in Whitefish Bay, Evers said the GOP budget didn't go far enough in spending on schools, but vetoing the budget in full was not an option as doing so would put in jeopardy about $2.3 billion in federal education funds through COVID-19 stimulus packages.

Evers, who is running for reelection next year, heralded the budget as a bipartisan effort. All told, seven Democratic lawmakers — four in the Assembly and three in the Senate — joined Republicans in support of the budget last week. The last time a state budget received bipartisan support was in 2007.

"I signed the budget, simple as that. I could have vetoed that," Evers said Thursday. "I made a promise to the taxpayers of the state that we would reduce middle class taxes by 10% and we did 15% so it was a bipartisan effort."

Legislative Republicans quickly pushed back against the Democratic governor's comments and criticized Evers for taking credit for tax cuts introduced by the GOP-led Legislature.