Tony Evers signs Republican-authored state budget with billions in income tax cuts

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed the Republican-authored state budget, heralding the more than $2 billion in income tax cuts that it provides and vowing to provide an additional $100 million in federal money for the state's schools on top of what the GOP provided.

The budget will bring down the income tax rate from 6.27% to 5.3% for income between about $24,000 and $263,000 a year for individuals, or between $32,000 and $351,000 for married filers. All told, Republicans say the plan would save taxpayers more than $2 billion over the two-year period.

Talking to reporters at Cumberland Elementary in Whitefish Bay, Evers said though the GOP budget didn't go far enough in spending on schools, vetoing the budget in full was not an option when thinking about the state's kids.

In all, he kept the most significant aspects of the GOP budget intact, using his veto power 50 times compared to the 78 uses of it he made in signing the state budget two years ago.

Among the changes Evers made to the budget were axing a $550 million transfer to the state's rainy day fund, which Evers wants Republicans to direct toward immediate spending priorities; and a provision to update tax withholding tables.