Tony Evers signs Republican-authored state budget with billions in income tax cuts

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed the Republican-authored state budget, heralding the more than $2 billion in income tax cuts that it provides and vowing to provide an additional $100 million in federal money for the state's schools on top of what the GOP provided.
The budget will bring down the income tax rate from 6.27% to 5.3% for income between about $24,000 and $263,000 a year for individuals, or between $32,000 and $351,000 for married filers. All told, Republicans say the plan would save taxpayers more than $2 billion over the two-year period.
Talking to reporters at Cumberland Elementary in Whitefish Bay, Evers said though the GOP budget didn't go far enough in spending on schools, vetoing the budget in full was not an option when thinking about the state's kids.
In all, he kept the most significant aspects of the GOP budget intact, using his veto power 50 times compared to the 78 uses of it he made in signing the state budget two years ago.
Among the changes Evers made to the budget were axing a $550 million transfer to the state's rainy day fund, which Evers wants Republicans to direct toward immediate spending priorities; and a provision to update tax withholding tables.
Over the last several months, the Republican-led budget committee took Evers' original $91.2 billion budget proposal and pared it down to an $87.5 billion two-year spending plan, which was sent to the governor last Friday.
Overall, Evers’ budget proposal would have increased net taxes by $501.8 million in the first year, and $506.9 million in the second. The governor's original budget proposal would have primarily impacted large manufacturers, providing $487 million more in revenue over two years. Evers also had proposed a significant amount in tax breaks — $590 million over the two-year budget cycle.
On the first day of budget deliberations, Republicans eliminated hundreds of items from the Democratic governor's budget, including marijuana legalization, Medicaid expansion and the restoration of collective bargaining rights for public employees.
Other changes made to the budget include ending the University of Wisconsin System’s 8-year-old tuition freeze, an increase to school spending that’s less than 10% of what Evers requested and a reduction in borrowing for road and infrastructure projects.
One of the most high-profile additions to the budget by Republicans came in the final day of committee deliberations — more than $3 billion in income and property tax cuts, which was fueled by an unprecedented $4.4 billion surplus.
Following Evers' use of 78 partial vetoes in the previous budget, Republicans, who control the Legislature, said additional efforts were made this year with hopes of limiting the governor's partial veto options.
The GOP-authored budget passed both chambers last week with seven Democratic lawmakers — four in the Assembly and three in the Senate — joining Republicans in support. The last time a state budget received bipartisan support was in 2007.
Republicans have touted the budget as one that makes responsible investments and gives back to Wisconsin residents through tax cuts, while Democratic lawmakers have blasted the document as being full of missed opportunities and failing to spend enough on needs like education, broadband and more.
This story will be updated.