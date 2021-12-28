Tony Evers' State of the State address returning to Capitol next year

After shifting Wisconsin’s State of the State address online earlier this year due to the ongoing pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers plans to return to the Capitol for next year’s speech.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, sent Evers a joint letter Monday inviting the governor to hold the 2022 State of the State address “live and in-person” during a joint session of the state Legislature in the Assembly chambers at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The letter comes after Evers sent the Republican leaders a letter last week requesting a joint session for the purposes of holding the annual address.

The speech will be Evers’ final state of the state address before his run for a second term next November.

Evers said last week he plans to focus much of his reelection campaign on the successes of his first term as governor, including increased spending on roads and broadband expansion, as well as income tax cuts in the 2021-23 biennial budget drafted by Republicans and signed by Evers.

“I will be running on things that we’ve accomplished, and have we accomplished this with the help of Republicans? Yes, yes we have and that’s an important distinction,” Evers said. “We have to focus on what the people of Wisconsin want.”

Earlier this year, Evers became the first governor in 74 years to not be physically present in the Capitol to deliver his address, which he delivered in a video message. Legislative Republicans viewed Evers’ address at the Capitol last year, with Vos delivering the GOP response from the Assembly dais where the governor usually speaks, another break from tradition.

Evers dedicated last year’s speech to the 5,000 Wisconsin residents who had died from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Monday, the pandemic’s death toll had risen to 9,928 Wisconsinites, according to the state Department of Health Services.

In the letter to Evers Monday, Vos and Kapenga pointed to the state’s ongoing labor shortage challenges as “one of the biggest struggles across our state.”

“We welcome your input on how you plan to best address the challenges facing the state of Wisconsin,” the lawmakers said. “In addition, citizens would like to get an updated balance of the federal dollars under your unilateral control.”

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced earlier this month that the state’s unemployment rate had dropped to 3% in November, according to preliminary data, matching the previous record low set in November 2018.

Wisconsin received close to $2.5 billion in federal relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. All told, the state has been allocated more than $4.5 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus funds.

Of those funds, more than $2 billion has been spent on state emergency response efforts, public health measures and economic support programs, according to a breakdown provided by the governor’s office in August.

Other announced or planned ARPA allocations include $200 million for infrastructure projects such as broadband expansion, $650 million in small-business grants, just over $100 million for the tourism industry, $130 million for workforce and unemployment programs, $510 million for economic recovery programs and $80 million to update the state’s unemployment system.

