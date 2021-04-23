Tony Evers: State's reduced financial commitment to Foxconn opens up opportunities

"I think the lesson is that diversification is maybe a better path," she said. "I think going forward we can still have large incentive packages like $80 million — this is not a small deal — and we can still really support our larger companies, but we should be doing it in a more diverse way and we should also be thinking about Main Street and entrepreneurs in the same level of investment that we think about with these big companies."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, a member of the WEDC board who voted in favor of the new agreement, on Thursday cautioned against interpreting the revised contract as new dollars for the state.

"I don’t think there is some huge amount of money because we never spent any of it," he said. "It wasn’t like locked away in a savings account, it’s just in the state’s general fund."

Vos added he's concerned negotiations leading up to the new deal could have a chilling effect on economic development.