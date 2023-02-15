In 2019 and 2021, Gov. Tony Evers submitted two-year budget proposals that significantly increased state spending and included a host of items on the Democratic wish list that Republicans who control the Legislature scrapped nearly wholesale.

After winning reelection last year, Evers was back Wednesday with another sweeping budget proposal. This time he's again pressing the gas on requests Republicans have rejected in past budgets, some of which featured in his reelection campaign. Those include legalizing marijuana, raising the state's minimum wage, expanding Medicaid, spending millions to address homelessness and extending background checks for firearm sales.

Legislative Republicans are all but certain to reject those proposals again. Assembly Speaker Vos, R-Rochester, told WisconsinEye in January that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to handle Evers' newest proposal as they have the past two cycles — by stripping the budget down to its base and starting over.

"I've seen this movie before," Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee, said after Evers' address. "It's the same movie that we saw two years ago, produced and directed by Tony Evers: deficit spending and a liberal wish list."

One of Evers' repeated proposals on Wednesday was to legalize recreational marijuana, something Republicans rejected in Evers' 2021 budget request. While GOP leaders are all but certain to reject it this time, too, some have expressed a willingness to approve a limited medical marijuana program, though that may not happen this legislative session.

Repeating one of his campaign talking points, Evers called for increasing the state's $7.25 minimum wage over a few years to $10.25. It's similar to his 2021 proposal that Republicans stripped from the last biennial budget.

In his 2023-25 biennial budget request, Evers also included his repeatedly rejected proposal to expand Medicaid. It's a similar request to what he called for in the 2019 budget, again in 2021 and later in a special session, each of which Republicans soundly rejected.

In his last budget proposal, Evers called for spending more than $70 million on measures aimed at assisting people experiencing homelessness in Wisconsin. Republicans rejected the vast majority of that spending. On Wednesday he proposed spending more than $20 million on the issue, a topic which, unlike many of his other repeated requests, has previously received some bipartisan support.

On Wednesday Evers called to extend background checks on firearm sales. Republicans rejected similar proposals in a 2019 special session and in the 2021 budget.

Additionally, Evers again called for rolling back labor provisions passed by Republicans over the past decade, most notably in former Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10, the controversial 2011 law that stripped away collective bargaining rights for most public workers. On Wednesday he called for restoring collective bargaining rights for public employees, similar to a proposal Republicans removed from his 2021 budget.