Tony Evers, Tim Michels spar in first and only gubernatorial debate

In their first and only debate leading up to a hotly contested Nov. 8 election that could drastically impact Wisconsin policies for the next four years, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican business executive Tim Michels traded barbs over issues such as crime, education and state spending.

While the debate, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Associated, lacked some of the fireworks of Thursday’s matchup between U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Michels did go after Evers over issues like parole and education, accusing the Democratic governor of providing “weak leadership.” Both candidates repeatedly referred to the other as "too radical."

But when it came to offering specific proposals, such as how he would address rising prices of goods and gas, Michels, the co-owner of Michels Corp. said he would provide “massive tax reform.” Asked about education, Michels, who has supported universal school choice, said he “will spend more money on education than any governor in the history of this state.”

“We’re going to get parents involved,” Michels said about addressing school needs. “We’re going to let parents decided, not a couple of woke educrats.”

Evers said the answer to both those issues comes down to shared-revenue from the state to help counties and municipalities fund services. The governor pledged to include a 12% boost in the next biennial budget if elected to a second term.

Friday’s debate comes days after recent statewide polling affirmed what looks to be another tight race in the battleground state as Michels looks to deny Evers' hopes of a second term in office. Evers has at times served as a check on the Republican-controlled Legislature, vetoing more than 100 bills, including measures to alter state elections. Michels has signaled he'd sign those bills if elected.

Michels also continued his criticism of Evers on public safety — accusing the governor of being soft on crime and criticizing the paroles of state inmates convicted of violent crimes.

While Michels pledged to get “tough” on crime, Evers responded, “It isn’t just about talking tough, believe me. It is about providing resources.”

“I am going to be tough and I am going to talk tough,” Michels said. “That’s how you get crime down in Wisconsin.”

Michels last month demanded Evers suspend all prison releases — a move that is outside the governor's power. The governor appoints the Wisconsin Parole Commission's chairperson, but the agency operates independently and some paroles are mandated by law. The commission is also required to parole felons who have completed certain release programs.

Evers has largely defended the state parole commission, but said he's open to giving the victims of violent crimes "a voice at the table."

“Do we need to strengthen that? Absolutely,” Evers said.

On the economy, Michels said enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which have since ended, created “an entire class of lazy people” in the state. He said he wants to get people off their couch and back to work.

“We have to plan ahead, obviously,” Evers said on a question about labor shortages. He addressed civil conversations across the state and said the state gave out $100 million during the pandemic to make sure they don’t have a worker shortage.

The Democratic governor has taken aim at Michels regarding the Republican's stance on abortion, which many Democratic candidates view as a pivotal issue this November.

After saying earlier this year that "the 1849 law is an exact mirror of my position," Michels last month shifted his position on abortion, saying he would sign a bill that provided exceptions to the more than 170-year-old state law triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Michels said he would have gone to Kenosha during unrest in 2020 after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, and faulted Evers' handling of the crisis.

“I would have been there in 90 minutes or less to provide leadership," Michels said.

Evers said he did "everything asked" of him during the unrest in the city, including sending in the National Guard and outside law enforcement agencies.

Evers has also lambasted Michels' previous comments that the 2020 election was "maybe" stolen. Michels, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier this year said that decertifying the election's results would be "on the table" if he's elected governor. His spokesperson Anna Kelly said earlier this month Michels would accept the Nov. 8 results, "provided the election is conducted fairly and securely."

Recounts, reviews and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 21,000 votes in the 2020 election. There's been no evidence of widespread fraud.

Both Evers and Michels said they would certify the results of the next presidential election if they are governor.

Asked about potential conflicts of interest with his company if elected, Michels said state contracts his construction company received were awarded through a legitimate, transparent bid process. He also vowed to disinvest himself from the company.

Evers said state rules against self enrichment don't really apply to him because he's a teacher from Plymouth.

"How do we actually know how that's going to work?" Evers asked of making sure Michels company doesn't get state contracts if he becomes governor.

Despite entering the race in late April, Michels has poured roughly $15.7 million of his own money into his campaign, according to campaign finance reports through the end of August. He has also raised about $490,000 in donations. Evers, meanwhile, has raised about $15.7 million so far this year and more than $26 million since the start of 2021.

October polling conducted by Marquette Law School found Evers holding a 47%-to-46% lead over Michels among likely voters. Joan Beglinger, a former independent candidate who dropped out in September and endorsed Michels, received 4% support. The poll has a margin of error of 4.8% among likely voters.

In September, 47% of respondents supported Evers, compared with 44% for Michels. In August, Evers had a 4-point lead over Michels.

Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville based construction company Michels Corp., is down by 1 point among "absolutely certain" voters. But among those less certain to vote, Evers is up 45% to 26%, the latest poll states

Michels is also improving among independent likely voters, the latest Marquette poll shows. In August, Evers had a 49%-to-38% lead among that group. In September, it slimmed down to a 45%-to-39% lead. By October, Michels had a narrow 44%-to-43% lead among independent likely voters.