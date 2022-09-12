Tony Evers, Tim Michels to debate just once before election

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels announced Monday that they have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both campaigns put out a joint statement announcing the agreement.
The debate will include journalists from across the state, according to the statement.
"There are plenty of differences between the two candidates, but we agree that voters deserve this opportunity to hear directly from each candidate," said Evers' campaign manager Cassi Fenili and Michels' campaign manager Patrick McNulty in the joint statement. "This will be the only debate between the candidates before the November election."
In 2018, Evers debated then-Gov. Scott Walker twice in October. Michels, co-owner of construction company Michels Corp., participated in two televised debates with his Republican challengers this summer. One was in a traditional debate format and the other was a town hall where questions came from people in the audience. Michels also did a radio debate with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.
Madison took the top prize for best place to live in 2021 and 2022 in a ranking by livability.com. It was also third in 2020. Madison was also listed as one of the best small cities in America by National Geographic in 2018.
While it ranked Madison 11th in best biking cities, LawnStarter put the city at No. 8 for best naked bike ride in 2022. The list gave Madison high marks for bike friendliness, but the climate did not work in the city's favor.
As more people work remotely, they value internet coverage, cost of living and good weather. While winter works against this Wisconsin city, it still ranked first among best places to live and work remotely in 2022.
The city was named the best place in the U.S. to raise children in 2020, and the best city to raise a family in a separate ranking in 2018. That's largely because there are so many great experiences for children, such as the Vilas Zoo.
In 2021, Madison was ranked 9th among the best city for runners. The listing noted pedestrian safety and the number of gyms. Madison also ranked in the top five for fittest cities in two separate rankings.
Madison is a great place for women, according to a ranking that listed the city as the best place for successful women. Here, Jodie Jefferson is pictured at her Chicago-style fast food restaurant House of Flavas in Madison.
Madison was listed as the best place to retire by Money Magazine in 2021. The ranking listed activities and outdoor opportunities such as the Arboretum and the Lakeshore Nature Preserve as reasons to spend your golden years here.
Syanne Morales and her son, Syncere Bowie, cool off in Madison's Cypress Splash Park on Tuesday, when the heat index reached 102 degrees. A coalition of federal, state and local officials is seeking new ways of forecasting and communicating the health risks of heat waves, the most deadly form of weather.
SmartAsset ranked Madison fifth in dog friendly cities, based largely on the fact that it has the most pet stores and vet officers per 10,000 establishments. It also has 4.1 dog parks for every 100,000 residents and plenty of dog-friendly shops.
Madison appears on a lot of 'best of' lists. Here are 25 of them
When someone shows up on a "Top 10" list, it could be a fluke, or one group's opinion. But Madison consistently shows up on national lists, from best place to live to best naked bike ride. Take a look at some of the lists that have called Madison out for its culture, families and more.
1 of 25
Best place to live
RUTHIE HAUGE
Madison took the top prize for best place to live in 2021 and 2022 in a ranking by livability.com. It was also third in 2020. Madison was also listed as one of the best small cities in America by National Geographic in 2018.
It's been reported that Madison has more bikes than cars. The city ranked second among best cities for bikes in 2020, though it dropped in the latest ranking.
Best city for the young and broke
JOHN HART -- State Journal
In 2018, Madison was ranked as the best city if you're young and broke, citing a relatively low cost of living, a high number of young adults and short commute times.
Best state capitals
RUTHIE HAUGE
In 2020, Madison ranked 3rd among capital cities in which to live. Wallethub noted affordability and economic well-being as strengths.
Best naked bike ride
Andy Manis
While it ranked Madison 11th in best biking cities, LawnStarter put the city at No. 8 for best naked bike ride in 2022. The list gave Madison high marks for bike friendliness, but the climate did not work in the city's favor.
Most caring city
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wallethub named Madison the nation's most caring city in 2021 (it previously had been ranked No. 2). The city was praised for the way it cares for its vulnerable populations.
Best remote work situation
RUTHIE HAUGE
As more people work remotely, they value internet coverage, cost of living and good weather. While winter works against this Wisconsin city, it still ranked first among best places to live and work remotely in 2022.
Best city for recent grads
Mike DeVries
In 2019, Madison was listed in the Top 10 best cities for recent college graduates.
U.S. News & World Reports named UW-Madison the 14th best public school in the country in 2022. Madison has also been ranked the most educated city in Wisconsin and
Best place for kids
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
The city was named the best place in the U.S. to raise children in 2020, and the best city to raise a family in a separate ranking in 2018. That's largely because there are so many great experiences for children, such as the Vilas Zoo.
Best food truck
RUTHIE HAUGE
MSN put Madison on the list of best food trucks in America in 2021. This is El Burrito Loco food truck.
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art was one reason Madison was listed as the city with the best work-life balance in 2020.
Best city for runners
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
In 2021, Madison was ranked 9th among the best city for runners. The listing noted pedestrian safety and the number of gyms. Madison also ranked in the top five for fittest cities in two separate rankings.
In 2018, Madison ranked 2nd among walkable cities.
Most successful women
RUTHIE HAUGE
Madison is a great place for women, according to a ranking that listed the city as the best place for successful women. Here, Jodie Jefferson is pictured at her Chicago-style fast food restaurant House of Flavas in Madison.
Madison was listed as the best place to retire by Money Magazine in 2021. The ranking listed activities and outdoor opportunities such as the Arboretum and the Lakeshore Nature Preserve as reasons to spend your golden years here.
Heat relief
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Syanne Morales and her son, Syncere Bowie, cool off in Madison's Cypress Splash Park on Tuesday, when the heat index reached 102 degrees. A coalition of federal, state and local officials is seeking new ways of forecasting and communicating the health risks of heat waves, the most deadly form of weather.
Most dog-friendly city
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
SmartAsset ranked Madison fifth in dog friendly cities, based largely on the fact that it has the most pet stores and vet officers per 10,000 establishments. It also has 4.1 dog parks for every 100,000 residents and plenty of dog-friendly shops.
More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman.
Detective Anthony Hamilton had filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Tuesday claiming he had been previously disciplined for raising concerns about an alleged illegal search and seizure at a Madison hotel in 2021.
A new report by the Legislative Audit Bureau found the commission had inadequate policies for awarding and tracking the money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and American Rescue Plan Act.
Conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, but conservative Justice Patience Roggensack will not seek another term in April, meaning the court's power dynamic could shift next year.