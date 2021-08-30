Tony Evers to spend $25 million in federal funds to help replace public transit cuts to Madison, Milwaukee

Evers said in a statement that Madison is slated to receive about $5.2 million while Milwaukee County will get about $19.7 million. The Republican-led budget committee earlier this year approved a one-time, 50% cut to the state's mass transit operating assistance funding to the two communities.

All told, the budget included a roughly $41 million cut to public transit over the biennium. Madison officials estimated the city would lose about $8.8 million over the two-year budget. No other cities lost state funding for their transit programs in the budget.

“For our most urban centers to be targeted by Republican cuts during the last budget was a slap in the face to the disproportionate number of Wisconsinites in those communities who depend on public transit to get to school, work, doctor's appointments — you name it," Evers said in a statement. "I am glad to be putting our (federal) funds to good use in these communities to help ensure our families, workers and businesses, and our economic drivers for the state continue to bounce back from the pandemic and see long-term economic recovery.”