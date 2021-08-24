Tony Evers to use $250 million in federal COVID funds to help disadvantaged communities

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday an additional $250 million in federal COVID-19 funds would be allocated to local municipalities, counties, tribes and nonprofit healthcare organizations for projects meant to boost disadvantaged communities.
In total, $200 million is for a Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program and another $50 million is for a Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment grant program. Both programs are to be funded using federal COVID-19 funds, over which Evers, who is seeking re-election next year, has sole discretion as governor.
“If we want to see Wisconsin’s families, communities, and economy succeed for years to come, then we need to make the investments today to build long-term, sustainable economic wellbeing for tomorrow," Evers said. "And what better place to make those investments than in our people and our neighborhoods so every Wisconsinite has access to the infrastructure and resources to thrive.”
The neighborhood program will be open to local and tribal governments to support projects such as workforce and entrepreneur innovation centers, affordable housing projects, transit and childcare, or for public space development with an emphasis on increasing services for low-income and minority populations.
Similarly, the healthcare grants will be geared toward local and tribal governments or nonprofit healthcare groups to invest in projects that specifically support increased access to healthcare for low-income, uninsured and minority groups.
The programs will be administered through the state Department of Administration.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in an email additional details will be needed before it's known if funding will be requested for any specific projects.
“We’re extremely grateful to Governor Evers for making these funds available," Parisi said. "We’re just seeing the details of his proposal now and look forward to learning more about the potential for these funds to help our community build back better.”
All told, Evers has announced planned allocations of more than $4.5 billion in federal coronavirus funds provided to the state through multiple stimulus packages. Of those funds, more than $2 billion has been spent on state emergency response efforts, public health measures and economic support programs.
As COVID-19 cases rise in the state, due in large part to the more contagious delta variant, Evers has allocated an additional $525 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for pandemic response measures and has another $400 million held in a reserve fund if additional health and workforce issues arise amid the pandemic.
Other announced or planned ARPA allocations include $200 million for infrastructure projects such as broadband expansion, $650 million in small-business grants, just over $100 million for the tourism industry, $130 million for workforce and unemployment programs, $510 million for economic recovery programs and $50 million for farmers and the agriculture industry.