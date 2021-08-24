Tony Evers to use $250 million in federal COVID funds to help disadvantaged communities

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday an additional $250 million in federal COVID-19 funds would be allocated to local municipalities, counties, tribes and nonprofit healthcare organizations for projects meant to boost disadvantaged communities.

In total, $200 million is for a Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program and another $50 million is for a Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment grant program. Both programs are to be funded using federal COVID-19 funds, over which Evers, who is seeking re-election next year, has sole discretion as governor.

“If we want to see Wisconsin’s families, communities, and economy succeed for years to come, then we need to make the investments today to build long-term, sustainable economic wellbeing for tomorrow," Evers said. "And what better place to make those investments than in our people and our neighborhoods so every Wisconsinite has access to the infrastructure and resources to thrive.”

The neighborhood program will be open to local and tribal governments to support projects such as workforce and entrepreneur innovation centers, affordable housing projects, transit and childcare, or for public space development with an emphasis on increasing services for low-income and minority populations.