Tony Evers vetoes bill to give GOP oversight on federal COVID-19 funds, announces $2.5 billion for state economy

Democrats, however, have described the bill as another “power grab” by the GOP that would slow down the process of distributing the funds as quickly as possible and would even allow Republicans to indefinitely delay distribution of funds if they chose.

In a veto message, Evers said he has concerns that the bill, which would allow a single member of the GOP-controlled state budget committee to hold up funding by objecting to how funds are spent, which prompts a 14-day passive review process.

"This would unnecessarily delay the distribution of these funds, many of which have to be distributed according to federal law and using existing formulas," Evers wrote.

Evers added in his veto message that he understands the Legislature's interest in how funds are spent and pledged to provide transparency on the use of those dollars.

Of the $2.5 billion in federal funds, Evers' plan includes $50 million for the tourism industry and $600 million to support businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Evers also announced $200 million on infrastructure, with a large portion of that going toward expanding broadband access, and another $500 million is slated to go toward the state's pandemic response efforts.