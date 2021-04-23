Tony Evers vetoes bills banning COVID-19-related restrictions on places of worship, mandatory vaccinations

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed two GOP-authored bills that would have prohibited public health officials from requiring individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and banned local public health orders to close or limit gatherings at places of worship due to the coronavirus.

In veto messages for the two bills, Evers said the measures take away existing tools available to state and local public health officials during the ongoing pandemic. The vetoes also mark the latest disagreement between the Democratic governor and state Republicans over the appropriate response to the coronavirus.

"Our response to this pandemic should be about following the science and public health experts and working together to save as many lives as we can, not finding ways to make it harder to fight this virus or keep Wisconsinites safe," Evers said in the messages.

Currently, there is no state order requiring COVID-19 vaccines or prohibiting gatherings in places or worship, although some local orders may limit the size of gatherings. Republicans successfully sued to strike down Evers' stay-at-home order last year and the Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this year struck down the governor's statewide mask mandate.