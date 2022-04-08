Tony Evers vetoes elections and education bills, signs bill to replace embattled juvenile facility

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers followed his intention to "stop anything that makes it harder for eligible voters to vote" on Friday by rejecting several Republican-written measures to reform the elections system.

His 43 vetoes Friday also include education bills that sought to allow alternatives for diversity-focused courses and remove college employees' immunity from liability over alleged First Amendment violations.

After years of struggles to pass the measure, Evers also signed into law a bill that seeks to replace the embattled Lincoln Hills juvenile facility with one in Milwaukee County, along with 34 other bills.

Republicans in the Senate and Assembly lack enough votes to override Evers' vetoes.

Election bills

As he had promised, Evers also vetoed multiple GOP-authored bills that would, among other things, allow lawmakers to cut funding for the state elections commission when it's deemed not to have complied with state election laws.

Republicans have touted the measures as an effort to clean up election processes in the state following a report last year from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau that found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements.

President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by close to 21,000 votes in Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.

One of the bills vetoed Friday, SB 942 would have given the GOP-led budget committee the ability to enforce staffing cuts or reduce agency funding at the state elections commission or departments of Transportation, Corrections and Health Services if the committee found the departments failed to comply with election-related laws. The committee would have then had the ability to cut staff or reduce agency funding by up to $50,000 for each day of noncompliance, or leave staffing and funding levels untouched.

Bills vetoed by Evers include SB 937, which would limit who could claim "indefinitely confined" status; SB 943, which would require the elections commission to submit to the Legislature's rules committee any guidance issued to elections officials; and SB 941, which would give the Joint Finance Committee final say over how the elections commission spends any federal funds allocated to the agency and require the bipartisan commission's lawyers to be partisan attorneys appointed by Republican and Democratic leaders.

Evers also vetoed SB 935, which would prohibit special voting deputies from being barred from assisting nursing home residents with casting absentee ballots unless a public health emergency is in place or the facility is closed due to infectious disease — at which point personal care voting assistants must be trained to assist residents.

Evers vetoed SB 939, which would bar election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter's absentee ballot envelope and prohibit anyone other than a voter, immediate family member or guardian or designated individual to return an absentee ballot.

Republicans fast-tracked the election-related bills earlier this year, but Evers has long said he will veto any measure that would make voting more difficult.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy; it should not be subject to the whims of politicians who do not like the outcome of an election,” Evers wrote in a veto message for one of the bills. “Elected officials should not be able to abuse their power to cheat or control the outcomes of our elections or to prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Education bills

Among the education proposals Evers vetoed is AB 884, which would have specified that if any University of Wisconsin System institution requires a course in diversity or ethnic studies, students could instead complete a course on the U.S. Constitution, including the Bill of Rights.

Evers also vetoed AB 885, which Republican legislators said would allow students to sue University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Technical College System employees for violating students' First Amendment rights. The UW-Madison in a statement said the measure was "unnecessary and could be problematic in application and employee retention."

Evers in his veto message said the System already protects students' First Amendment rights.

"It's sad but unsurprising that Governor Evers today sided with entrenched bureaucrats, vetoing my bill, AB 885, protecting 1st amendment rights on UW campuses," Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, said on Twitter.

Evers also vetoed AB 995, which would have allowed students to opt out of wearing masks and prohibiting school board districts or their employees from requiring those students to wear masks.

Evers rejected AB 968, which would have created a statewide Charter School Authorizing Board and allow the board to authorize independent charter schools. Republicans previously created such a board under the University of Wisconsin System.

Evers also signed into law AB 975, a measure loosening the requirements to become a substitute teacher, which legislators said would help mitigate the substitute teacher work shortage.

Lincoln Hills

Evers' passage of SB 520, which authorizes a youth corrections facility in Milwaukee County, will likely expedite the closure of the embattled Wisconsin facilities that lawmakers had sought the closure of for several years.

“For years, legislators have been talking about closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake as a juvenile facility while simultaneously delaying and obstructing plans to do so,” Evers said in a statement Friday.

The Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls in northern Wisconsin in the last decade have faced reports of child neglect, violent outbursts from inmates, use of pepper spray to cause bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses.

Its signage comes about four years after Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a measure authorizing the state to shut Lincoln Hills by January 2021 and replace it with smaller, more regional facilities.

Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said Evers still needs to find a place in Milwaukee County to replace Lincoln Hills.

"This is Evers’ second chance to get serious about juvenile justice and work with stakeholders to find an appropriate location," he said. "His top-down approach isn’t working and Wisconsin’s kids and neighborhoods are suffering because of it."

One potential placement is the Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center, an adult facility offering qualified prisoners work release programs with local employers.

Advocates for the facility, including people who were housed there, testified in February that converting the facility would amount to disposing of a critical tool that enhances community integration — and some lawmakers agreed.

"It's dumb to close a facility where we need people to connect to work," Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, said in February.

Other vetoes

Other bills Evers vetoed include:

AB 675, a Republican measure that would have required employers to allow proof of prior COVID-19 infection — known as natural immunity — as an alternative to vaccination and regular testing, even though studies show unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to get reinfected with the virus than vaccinated people.

AB 912, which would have limited the governor's use of emergency powers during events like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The bill would have prohibited the state from classifying businesses as essential or nonessential and mandate that any emergency rule must be applied evenly to all businesses.

AB 414, a bill that would have prohibited governmental agencies from requiring employees to attend training courses about topics related to systemic racism.

AB 829, a measure that would have required a 180-day minimum sentence for people convicted of retail theft three times in 10 years

AB 597, which would have allowed concealed carry licensees to bring guns to places of worship on school grounds.

AB 495, a bill that would have allowed concealed carry licensees to bring guns in their vehicles on school grounds..

AB 834, which would have prohibited cities from keeping police from using "no-knock" warrants.

